Uzodinma Intensifies Plot For 2nd Term

Indications are that the incumbent Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma is gradually laying the foundation for his second term bid in office, by setting up political structures to not only execute the plot, but dishing out political favours to realize the task.

Within the weekend, the Governor rolled out a list of fresh Commissioners already cleared by the House of Assembly. Governor Uzodinma also assigned the new Commissioners portfolios as well as reshuffle the State Executive Council.

Uzodinma in the process increased the Ministries in Imo State presently from Thirteen (13) to Thirty Five (35).

Before the latest development, the Governor had last week appointed over two hundred liaison officers in the political Wards in Imo State.

Political pundits told Trumpeta that the Governor is gradually building the structure which he would use to execute his second term journey in Imo Government House.

Sources said that by increasing the Ministries in the State from 13 to 35, Uzodinma is trying to put some people in vintage positions, and empower them financially for the battle ahead, regarding his election as a second term Governor of Imo State.

Some of the old Ministries were split into three to accommodate more Commissioners in the Imo Executive Council, as the Imo Governorship election is billed for November 2023.

However political observers believe that rather sustain his old political structure, by recognizing his old allies, Uzodinma is said to be erecting a new political structure, made up of mainly new faces of Imo politics, as source said that Uzodinma has grown tired with recycling Old Imo politicians, who sources said have lost face among the majority of Imo Electorate.

Unfortunately, most of those dominating Uzodinma’s present Executive are mainly technocrats, who are not only new in Imo political terrain, but are not known faces who know the game of politics.

Meanwhile, sources said that in the following weeks, Uzodinma will sack most of his Advisers, SSA, Executive Assistants, EAs and Personal Assistants, PAs, and replace them with fresh faces.