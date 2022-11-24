Imo PDP Crisis: Plot To Remove Chairman Ugwu Fails

.Presidential Campaigning Council Issue Referred To VP Candidate, Okowa

.As NWC Abuja, Calls For Peace, Unity

The entire organ of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State chapter, relocated to the National Office, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, over a new dimension that rocked the party within the week.

There was a petition written and signed by about Seventeen out of the twenty seven Imo PDP LGA Chairmen against the State Chairman, Engr Charles Ugwu.

Following this development, the National Chairman of PDP, Senator Iyochia Ayu asked that Imo PDP be relocated to Abuja, to clear the allegation against the chairman.

The LGA Chairmen also asked that a former Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha be removed as the Chairman of the PDP Presidential Council Campaigning PCC in Imo State.

Therefore, on Tuesday, the National Executive Council NEC Room of PDP Headquarter was filled to the bream with Imo PDP Leaders.

At the end of the delibration, the petition-writing Chairmen could not succeed in removing Charles Ugwu as the State Chairman of Imo PDP, and neither did Abuja approve that Ihedioha be removed as Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council, PCC.

Trumpeta Reporter in Abuja who covered the event said that a former Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Chief Achike Udenwa, Hons Uche Onyeagocha and Emeka Chinedu who spoke in support of the Ugwu led Imo PDP State Working Committee SWC maintained that there is no problem in Imo PDP, but a stage-managed problem instigated by a section of politicians who are targeting 2023 Imo Governorship project, and therefore induced some party LGA Chairmen to cause crisis within the party.

Hon Onyeagocha also corroborated what the former Governor, Achike Udenwa said, maintained that sacking the Ugwu led SWC when Imo PDP has only three months to execute three important elections in the State, is a call for failure by the party.

Onyeagocha maintained that the Ugwu led State Working Committee has done, and still doing well.

Onyeagocha is PDP Senatorial candidate for Owerri Zone in the coming election.

Chief Emeka Chinedu representing Ahiazu Mbaise/Ezinihitte Mbaise in the House of Representatives called for general support for the Ugwu led Imo PDP, and not distractions, as represented by the LGA party Chairmen who wrote petitions against the party.

Chief Mrs Kema Chikwe, Chief Ambrose Ejiogu and Chief Eze Duruiheoma, who supported the petition writing Chairmen called for the dissolution of the Imo State PDP Executive.

They gave their reasons as what they termed bias by the Ugwu led SWC, pointing out that the SWC seems to love a particular Aspirant in the coming Imo Governorship election in the party, more than others.

Ayu dismissed the call to sack Ugwu, saying that an elected State Executive of the party, which came through due process of congress, cannot be dismissed by a pronouncement by a National Chairman.

He asked the Ugwu led Imo PDP Executive to continue in office, but carry everybody along.

The National Party Chairman said that it is not in his power also to sack whoever is appointed as the Presidential Campaign Chairman of PDP in Imo State, as that power resides with the National Presidential Campaign Council, and pleaded that the Vice Presidential Candidate of PDP, Governor Okowa should handle the matter.

On the issue of the suspended 17 Imo PDP LGA Chairmen, following their roles in the “sack Ugwu” saga, the State Chairman, Ugwu said he was not aware of any of such suspension.

However, out of anger for the conspiracy against Ugwu, whom the LGA Chairmen accused of not carrying them along, LGA Executives in the 17 LGAs also accused their Chairmen of the same offence leveled against Ugwu, and signed documents suspending 15 of them from their offices as two had withdrawn their against Ugwu.

However, the LGA officers of Imo PDP are insisting that the 15 suspended LGA Chairmen remain suspended.

Meanwhile all this happened while Ugwu was in Abuja defending himself. Therefore it is most likely that as Ugwu is arriving his office at Okigwe Road, Owerri, from Abuja, another issue will develop, as the letters suspending the 17 LGA Chairman confronts him.