Why Imo Varsity VC Was Sacked

.As Prof Eze Emerges Acting Vice Chancellor

The Executive Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma has approved the immediate removal of Prof Patrick Egbule as the Acting Vice Chancellor of Imo state University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Umuagwo.

Consequently, in accordance with the law establishing the university, His Excellency has approved the immediate appointment of Prof Christopher Chiedozie Eze as the Acting Vice Chancellor of Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Umuagwo.

While His Excellency wishes the former acting Vice Chancellor well in his future endeavours, he charges the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof Chiedozie Eze to apply himself to the highest standards in the administration of the young institution.