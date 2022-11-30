Ihedioha Retains Imo PCC Chair, As NWC Calls For Inclusion of More Members

.Cautions all Governorship Aspirants

Indications are that a former Governor of Imo State and Board of Trustee(BoT) Member of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha remains the Chairman of Presidential Committee Council, PCC, Imo State.

However, the National Working Committee of the Party has referred the issue concerning the composition of PCC in Imo State to the PDP National Presidential Campaign Council “for review to ensure greater inclusiveness”.

In an Eight Point Release signed by the National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Hon Debo Ologunagba, the Party among other things said that ” all matters relating to the Governorship Primary election in Imo State should be suspended until after the 2023 general election”.

The party also called for rescinding of the suspension of some LGA Chairmen in the State, adding that no member of the party should also be suspended as the party is about to face serious elections in no distant time.

The NWC also advised that there should be a level playing ground for Imo PDP Governorship primary to allow the best and most popular emerge.

“The proper democratic process should be put in place during the Imo State Governorship primary election to guarantee a free and fair process for all party members interested to participate in the primary election process”

The party directed that all Stakeholders in Imo PDP should hold a parley where all the squabbles rocking the party should be trashed out amicably among all warring parties.

It would be recalled that some LGA Chairmen of the Party in Imo State had ganged up to remove the Engr Charles Ugwu led State Working Committee SWC of the Party.

However, the coup failed as the National Working Committee NWC led by Senator Iyochia Ayu refused to dissolve the Imo State Executive of the Party.