Abuja Retains Ihedioha As Imo PDP PCC Chairman,

.Egu Emerges DG, Ezekwem Deputy

Finally, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has retained a former Governor of Imo State, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha as its Presidential Campaign Council PCC Chairmen in Imo State.

However, the Presidential Committee Campaign Council, led by Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Tambuwal made a minor adjustment to the list earlier sent to Imo State.

While former Deputy Governor, Hon Irona Gerald retains his position as the Deputy Chairman to Ihedioha, the former Director-General of the Campaign and former Chairman of Imo PDP, Chief Bar Charles Babatunde Ezekwem was moved to the position of Deputy-Director.

Hon (Chief) Greg Egu was now made the Director-General of the Imo PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

It would be recalled that some section of the party had questioned the early list released from Abuja, and tried to torpedoed the list.

However, Ihedioha still retained his position which only had a minor reshuffle.

Trumpeta learnt that the Group led by the National Secretary of the party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who kicked, has been assuaged by adding more names from camp his for peace to reign.

Meanwhile, those loyal to the former Governor, Emeka Ihedioha say that Imo PDP must remain peaceful before, during and after the Presidential election, as they are poised to deliver all the candidates of the party in the elections.

“Only those who wish PDP evil would call for a fight that will tear the party apart. We are hard-working members of the party and want to deliver all our candidates” Hon Callistus Mboma told Trumpeta.