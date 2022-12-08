Onyekanma Records Another Milestone As Bill To Establish Magistrate Courts Passed Into Law

By Onyekachi Eke

It is another great Legislative mileage for the Member representing Mbaitoli State Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Okey Onyekanma, as his bill successfully scaled the hurdles of legislative exercise.

If there is one Lawmaker of the present 9th House whose intellectual impacts would be missed in years to come in the Parliament, although luck may smile on him again for second term in 2023, it would be Onyekanma, following the motions and bill standing in his name.

From Trumpeta Newspaper findings, all the Legislative inputs are targeted at promoting humanity, and for the good governance of the State.

The latest is the passage of his bill with long title, “A bill for a Law to establish Magistrate Courts of Imo State of Nigeria and for the appointment of Magistrates, Justices of Peace and other officers of the Court and for other purposes relating to the administration of Justice”.

The Imo state House of Assembly, on Tuesday, during plenary, passed the bill which seeks to create access to justice and judicial empowerment.

The bill, which was read the third time and passed by the House, was sequel to the adoption of the report of the Committee on Judiciary, led by the Chairman, Hon. Dominic Ezerioha, APC, Oru West, Hon Uche Ogbuagu Vice Chairman, Ikeduru LGA, and Hon. Philip Ejiogu, Member, Owerri North, which was read out by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Emeka Nduka.

Lawmakers were unanimous in their support of the passage of the bill, given its strategic relevance to the justice sector.

The bill passed into Law further provided for the establishment of Magistrate Courts in each of the Imo State localities.

There shall be appointed Magistrates to oversee the dispense of justice brought before every of the Magistrate Courts so established.

Similarly, the Law when signed by the Governor of the State would see to the appointment of other persons like the Justices of Peace, and other Court Officers.

It will further strengthen the justice system and give the judiciary full empowerment to function within its jurisdiction.

Onyekanma, who represents Mbaitoli state constituency and who is tipped as one of the most productive lawmakers in terms of parliamentary growth and development, has been on suspension since November 8, 2021.

Recall that early this year, while on suspension, Onyekanma’s motion for the urgent intervention of the government of Imo state on the Nkwo Orji – Obazu – Orie Mbieri road and motion for the urgent intervention of the government on the Ugwu Ebom gully erosion received unanimous support of members.