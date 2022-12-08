How Entertainment Star,  Iruno Died

The political class in Imo State was shocked on Tuesday, when the news filtered out that a popular Entertainer, Master of Ceremony MC, and Protocol Personality, Hon Chinonye Iruno had died.

Iruno who was the House of Assembly candidate for Okigwe, of the Labour Party, was to anchor the Presidential Campaign Rally of Labour Party, as the Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi arrived Imo on Tuesday, but it was not to be.

Iruno had died quietly without any sign of sickness, as sources said he just finished watching the World Cup match between South Korea and Brazil which ended about 9pm that fateful day.

Sources said that Iruno was at Kanu Nwankwo Stadium, venue of the Labour Party Event, and Inspected the Podium, before leaving that evening, and never witnessed the epic ceremony again.

Iruno was a known personality in Imo State, across party lines, as he virtually worked with all the administration in Imo State since this current political dispensation.

“His death was shocking. He never looked sick and remained his jovial, and amiable self the last time I met him. We cracked jokes and I accused him of working for every Government in Imo State, which he laughed and replied that what changes in Imo are Governments, while the money and allocation belongs to all of us,” it is quite unfortunate. I sympathize with his wife and children” Chief Henry Ekpe, Editor-In-Chief of TRUMPETA Newspaper said.