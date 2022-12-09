Imo Assembly Clerk Bags ‘Odenka Nwanyi’ Award

•Uzodinma Commended For Remodeling Assembly Complex

By Onyekachi Eze

What could be best attributed as reward for hard work is the order of the day in the life of the workaholic Clerk of the Imo State House of Assembly, Adaora Chinelo Emeghara Esq., as she has added another prestigious award to her archives.

The latest was from the foremost Nkwerre Aborigines Union, the Women’s Section, Owerri branch.

Even with the usual notion that women do not bag certain awards, it is not same with the elegant Clerk, as she is distinguished from her diligence and dedication to duty in the service of the State, and to the Imo State Legislature.

Presenting the award to her yesterday in her Assembly office, the President of the Nkwerre Aborigines Union, (Women’s Section), Owerri branch, Mrs Oby Anyikude Esq., explained that all the awardees were people of proven integrity.

She stated that the Union chose to honor the Clerk due to her immense contributions to the society.

Also, Barr. Anyikude disclosed that Mrs. Emeghara’s commitment to her job was top notch and without any flaws, hence the award.

“This award was a way of appreciating all her roles and sense of commitment to duty. We don’t usually visit awardees in their offices, but we came because we knew her busy schedules and her unhindered dedication”, she opined.

The President also accompanied by an Exco of the Union further thumbed up for Governor Hope Uzodinma for the world class transformation of the Assembly complex.

Mrs. Anyikude who didn’t hide her satisfaction over the clean renovation done at the Complex said the Governor through the thorough reconstruction job, and with the installation of the-state-of-the-art furnishing had done noble.

In her appreciation, the elated Clerk thanked them for finding her worthy of the honour.

She revealed that it would spur her to put in more effort in the discharge of her duties.

Trumpeta Newspaper however learnt that the event was held on Sunday December 4, 2022, and other prominent personalities like the former Accountant General of Imo State, Mrs. Stella Udogwu, Prof. Ine Nnadi, Ugoeze Shirley Okwudinma, among others were also honoured.