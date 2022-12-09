Successful Obi/Datti Owerri Rally: Martin Agbaso Has Capacity – Labour Party Chieftain

A chieftain of the Labour Party from Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State, M.C. Opara, on Thursday assured that the Peter Obi’s presidency will bring peace and unity, revitalize the economy and address other challenges facing the country if he wins the 2023 presidential election. Opara gave the assurance in Owerri while fielding questions from Journalists, noting that Obi is the most competent to be the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria at this material time.

According to him, Nigeria is at a crossroad and needs someone who can navigate her out of the quagmire it is currently in. He called on Nigerians not to miss the opportunity of having Peter Obi as President, stressing that it is the best thing that can happen to Nigeria

Opara also spoke on the Labour Party’s presidential campaign rally in Owerri on Tuesday, saying that the mammoth and cheerful crowd of supporters that attended the rally is evidence of the massive support Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Ahmed, get across the country and points to the fact that Nigerians earnestly seek Peter Obi as President.

He said: “Nigeria is in a quagmire and requires someone who can think out of the box, someone with a clean record and the needed integrity quotient to get Nigeria on the path of peace, unite Nigerians and forge a common pathway to prosperity. It is these qualities that Nigerians have seen in Peter Obi and want to elect him President in 2023 by the grace of God “.

He also commended the leadership of the Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council in Imo State led by Chief Martin Agbaso, saying that the success of the campaign rally testifies to Agbaso’s dexterity and management capabilities.