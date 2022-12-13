APC Youths And Students’ Council Imo State Chapter Gets New Leadership

•Passes Confidence Vote On Governor

The All Progressives Congress, APC Youths and Students’ Council, Imo State chapter have been presented with new Leadership to steer the activities of the Council for a specific period of time.

In the wake of the minor leadership reshuffle the National leadership of the APC youths and students’ council, approval of the following persons as the new caretaker committee members were made;

1)Engr. Ahubelem Chizitere — Chairman

2) Chukwuegu Chidozie Peter – Deputy Chairman

3) Princess Zara -Secretary

4) Emeka Agbugba ( organizing Secretary)

5) Onyinye Samuel Ibeh

6) Nnuruleme Joy Gerald

7) Anokwuru Ephraim.

Others include;

8) Nelson Chibundu

9) Walter Onunuju Nnadi (Media and Publicity director)

10) Mariaceline Onuoha

11) Gospel Emerulam

12) Prince Dan Mba

13) Iwuji Nnamdi peter

14) Ugoma Obinna.

While inaugurating the new leaders; Mazi Ezenwa Onyirimba, the National Director General of All Progressives Youths’ and Students’ Council in company of his Director of logistics, Comr. Unegbu, Victor .O. charged them to live up to the expectations of the party, the APC, by winning more members to the ranks of the party from the grassroots, while stressing that politics is Local and should be felt at the hinterlands.

The Director of Logistics, Comr. Unegbu O. admonished all to abide by the rules of the game and maintain a fixed gaze at the ball.

He further thanked all that made the peaceful resolution of the minor leadership issue that nearly engulfed the state chapter of the council.

Representing the state Governor, the Special Assistant on Youths Affairs, Comr. Eric Uwakwe, received the new leadership led by the National Director Mazi Onyirimba in his Office on behalf of the Governor. While addressing them, He advised that they should lead by example and to also spread the gospel of the Shared prosperity government to all the nooks and crannies of the state.

In his votes of thanks, Engr. Walter Ononuju Nnadi (Media and Publicity director) thanked the National Leadership of the Council for coming to the aide of the State chapter at the time of their need, and for the matured ways through which they handled the whole situation. He thanked the State Governor for providing the enabling environment for the council to function while pledging the unalloyed support of the council to the national leadership of the party APC.

The high point of the event was the passing of vote of confidence on the State Governor by the state and national bodies of the council which was done through voice votes.