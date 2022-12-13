Birthday Anniversary: Former Oru East IMC Boss, Nyerere Ogbonna Salutes Uzodinma

By Onyekachi Eze

The immediate past Interim Management Committee Chairman, IMC, of Oru East Council Area, Nze Nyerere Ogbonna has sent warm congratulations to the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma as he marks his 64th birthday anniversary, today.

This came when all men and women of goodwill from all works of life are pouring in greetings to celebrate the political titan from Oru East LGA.

In a document sent across to Trumpeta Newspaper by the erstwhile Chairman, Nze Ogbonna described Uzodinma as an eagle who sees far, and takes proactive measures towards the betterment of the people.

He opined that the Governor has not only distinguished himself in many areas of Leadership and administration, especially in his pursuit for excellence, but also in terms of good governance.

According to Ogbonna, the two term Senator who represented Imo West (Orlu Zone) in the Senate deserves all the celebrations accorded him, given by his unequalled roles towards the stability of the State.

Referencing some of the landmark projects of the Governor since inception into office, the former Oru East boss gave him kudos as a ‘talk and do governor’.

He affirmed Uzodinma as s a trail blazer, a goal getter, and due process man.

The birthday message which read in parts say, “Hearty Cheers To A Boss Like No Other.

“I am delighted to felicitate with my immediate Boss, a consummate Leader, and Licensed Driver of the New Imo, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma on this auspicious occasion of his 65 birthday anniversary.

“Words alone cannot express how happy I am to behold and work with you. I do hear people say you are a political collosus, and I make bold to concur to that assertion.

“Under your watch, irrespective of all the challenges, you never dozed away, but stood firm in combating all the trials.

“Today, there are many landmark achievements recorded within this two and half years.

“Your Excellency Sir, I can’t thank you enough for the opportunity given me to serve as IMC Chairman of Oru East LGA.

“You did not only entrusted me with such a huge responsibility, but also broadened my knowledge of what Governance entails.

Bravo, Onwa Oyoko”.

He ended it with prayers, “May the Almighty God continue to favour you in all your good private intentions. Happy birthday, my own Governor, long live, sir”.