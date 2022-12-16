Imo Civil Servants Want Uzodinma To Fulfill Promotion Promise

.Say Two Months After Nothing Yet Happen

Months after the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma promised mass promotion to the Imo Workers, they are now saying that nothing has changed, as they have not only remained unpaid as Christmas approaches, but have not received any promotion as promised them by the Governor.

Speaking to Trumpeta Newspaper at the State Secretariat, Porthacourt road, Owerri, the workers who pleaded for anonymity because of civil service rules, said that they are now much disappointed.

A Director in one of the Ministries said that it is a surprise that after the Governor had come open to tell the world that he would give them promotions, nothing has happened, almost three months after the acclaimed promise.

A female worker who is a middle class civil servant said that immediately the Governor made the promise, the entire Imo Civil Servants were happy and prayed for him, but they are now disappointed that they may go home in 2022 without the promise realized.

“When such a promise comes from our Governor, we had no doubt. But now we don’t know what to believe again, because there is no sign of such as we approach the last week of December” she said.

Another source said that even if there would be mass promotion, there must be examination for such, but that they have not heard or seen any sign.

Most of the Civil Servants who spoke to our Reporters said that they had prayed they would head home for the Christmas with their new positions, but it now looks a mirage.

However, a Permanent Secretary in one of the Ministries confided in Trumpeta that the Governor’s promise on promotion of Imo Civil Servants still stands, adding that it must follow due process and some other procedures, pointing out that the matter is in progress.

“You know that Civil Service is a serious Establishment. You can’t just give mass promotion like that without the usual procedures. It will happen, but the exercise requires some actions which must be followed to the letter” the Perm Sec told Trumpeta.

It would be recalled that the Imo State Governor, Chief Hope Uzodinma had on October 5, 2022, in a Release signed by his Media Adviser/Chief Press Secretary Oguwike Nwachukwu said he had approved promotions of Imo Civil Servants who are due for promotion and also free medical service for the Civil Servants.

However, in December, the workers are lamenting that they promotions are not yet out.

In the October 5, 2022 Release, the Governor was quoted to have said “Governor Hope Uzodinma has accepted to bear the cost of medical treatment of all workers in Imo State, as part of Government’s efforts to ensure that civil servants are positioned to do their work well.

That is not all. The Governor has also assured the civil servants who are due for promotion to brace up as Government will soon unveil their names”.