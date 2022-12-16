Pensions Lament Over Accumulated Unpaid Gratuity

.Beg Imo Government

By Tochi Onyeubi/ Onyinyechi Amakulo

Imo pensioners are not having a happy time owing to the backlog of unpaid gratuity which has accumulated over the years, causing them untold hardship.

This was made known by the Imo state and South East zonal chairman of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners, Sir Dr. JB Ugochukwu recently, during the 2022 pensioners day celebration in Imo state.

The chairman stated that they have lost huge number of members who died without receiving their entitlements, clutching on to dud cheques issued during the Okorocha administration, even as many still have these cheques in their possessions.

He appealed to the Governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma to expedite the enrollment of remaining pensioners into the payment system, especially those who worked in the local government councils.

Appreciating efforts of the governor over the prompt electronic payment of pensions, he appealed for audience to discuss lingering issues affecting pensioners in the state.

Responding, SA to the Governor on Political Matters Barr. Enyinnaya Onuegbu who represented the governor during the occasion, commended efforts of the old citizens in uniting themselves without factions.

He noted that it was regrettable that gratuities accumulated over the years through successive governments and the governor, Hope Uzodinma had no choice but to inherit them, as he assured that the governor will do something about it.

He commended the governor for ensuring a comprehensive data base of all pensioners, which gave to prompt and automated payments of their pensions as he promised to organize a courtesy visit to the governor to dialogue and express their issues to him.