Excitement In Mbaitoli East,  As Mayor of Mbieri  Asinobi, Achuko, Others Flag-off Road Rehabilitation

The joy of residents of Ihitte Mbieri, Ezi Mbieri, Awo Mbieri, Obazu Mbieri, Amaike Mbieri, Umueze Mbieri, Obi Mbieri all in Mbaitoli East knew no bound on Tuesday, when Dr. Onyewuchi Asinobi popularly called Mayor of Mbieri the Coordinator of Mbaitoli East and other prominent sons of the community, officially flagged off the rehabilitation and grading of Mbaitoli East roads.

Notably, this road rehabilitation projects which was sponsored by Chief Sir Onyewuchi Asinobi popularly called Mayor of Mbieri Gburugburu and uncle to the coordinator of the Development Area, Prince Dr Ngozi Achukoa USA based have received commendation across the length and breathe of the Area .

Dr Asinobi , the Mayor of Mbieri, while declaring the exercise open explained that, the essence of the road is to ease the movement of their People during this festive season and also support the government of Imo state in his determination to rehabilitate rural roads in the 27 local government area of Imo state.

Dr. Asinobi further advised the good people of Mbieri to be united and support the government of Senator Hope Uzodimma and the coordinator Chief Ugonna Achuko who according to him, are doing their best to better the lives of the masses.

Also speaking, the Mbaitoli Local government area SOLAD, Hon. Hamilton Opara, described the rehabilitation as good and a welcomed development.

He also affirmed that it is time for everyone to join hands in fixing Imo state for the good of all persons. “time of politics has gone, let us join hand in developing our LGA, Imo state ” He said.

In his remarks, the Mbaitoli Local Government Development Center Coordinator, Hon Chief Ugonna Achuko said, that his office is there to partner with spirited good individual to bring development and progress to his people.

He called upon all and sundry to support the shared prosperity government of Senator Hope Uzodimma to continuously enjoy the dividends of democracy.

On his part, Hon. Emma Soronadi , the Governor’s Liason Officer ,GLO in Ezinihitte ward thanked Governor Hope Uzodinma for keeping to his electioneering promises in the state .

Soronadi who was full of praises for Mayor Asinobi expressed satisfaction at the gesture, saying that the work would make movement easy and lead to the economic advancement of the community.

Dignitaries who graced the occasion include: Chief Sir Onyewuchi Asinobi popularly called Mayor of Mbieri, Prince Dr Ngozi Achuko, Hon. Hamilton Opara Sole Administration Mbaitoli, Mbaitoli East Local government development Cordinator, Hon.Chief Ugonna Achuko , Hon. Emeka George -Nosiri the Secretary of Obazu Autonomous Community, Mberi Ezihitti Government Liason Officer Hon. Emmanuel Soronadi.