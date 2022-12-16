Trumpeta Newspapers Bags SOP Imo Unity Award, Emerges Imo Best Press Media of The Year

Trumpeta which is one of the leading local tabloids in the state and beyond has been nominated for an award by a well known entertainment organization known as Sampe Obodo Production as, “Imo best Press Media of the Year”.

The event Trumpeta learnt would be the maiden edition of Imo Unity Awards which would be held at Swiss International Beland Hotel, Hospital road, off Port-Harcourt road , Owerri, Imo State on Sunday the 18th day of December, 2022 .

.The CEO of SOP group of companies Mr Sylvanus Ujunwa Nwogu who spoke to Trumpeta noted that the organizations choice of Trumpeta Newspaper was based on Merit for they have found the media outfit to be spot-on with their reports as such, needs to be encouraged so as to enable other organizations key in to good reportage.

Futhermore in his speech, he hinted that it would be well appreciated by him if the media outfit would partner with his organization.

The event from invitation made available to Trumpeta mentioned that other awards would be held amongst which includes Imo Best Traditional Ruler, Imo Best Bank of the year, Imo Best personality of the year,, Imo Best Radio Station of the year, Imo Best Estate of the year amongst others .

“We bring to you greetings as we introduce the second edition of Imo Unity award to you. Imo Unity Award is an online assemblage of the nominees, persons and corporate bodies that have made Imo State proud by means of achievements and contribution to the stability and advancement of her economic, political, social, scientific, technological, religious, traditional, entertainment and in all works of live.

“You/Your cooperate entity have been nominated and would be uploaded online on our social media platform to determine how much your input has been appreciated by people.

You are being nominated as Imo Best Press Media of the year. We also advice that you step up your game to gain more popularity than your contemporaries in your field of endeavor, by requesting people to engage and like your post on our online page., parts of the letter on the nomination read