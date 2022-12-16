PDP plans Big For 2023 Election, Inaugurates Over seventy Support Groups, Unveils Take Back Imo Project

Nkama Chioma.

The Imo State People’s Democratic Party,PDP on Wednesday the 14th of December,2022 at the Party’s Secretariat inaugrated large number of Support and Volunteer Groups From different local governments in the state amidst great jubilation.

The Chairman of the occasion Engr.Chief Paschal Ibekwe in his opening remark congratulated them for all their efforts towards making the day a huge success while he also advised them to be at their best by ensuring they work in continous synergy for better results.

The Director General of the Support and Volunteer Groups Pharm.Nwosu Canice Chukwunonyerem while giving his address thanked all who have remained true and steadfast to the course of the party.

He maintained that the support group members of Imo State are not happy with the state of affairs in the state going by the present day occurances which includes killings abduction of Imo youths by unidentified faceless beings increase in death rate of civil servants and pensioners as a result of maladministration and unpreparedness of APC led government in Imo state and Nigerian at large.

Continuing, he stated that the main message of the event which was centred on Take Back Imo is a call for all Imolites to arise from their slumber and take responsibility and ensure they are are adequately counted for it is only through this ,that Imolites would be salvaged from alleged bad government of pains and misery.

In a separate interview with the DG Trumpeta observed, that all what the support groups are clamouring for, is solely good governance that would be favourable to all.

Based on the above,they are expected to with immediate effect prepare for governorship election without further delays in Imo state come next year.

He concluded by saying that Gov .Uzodinma should get set to vacate his seat come 2023 as it is obvious from his performances that he has no stipulated clear vision for the people which is a glaring reason he should quit from office and pave way for the Party whose mandate was stolen by a falsified Supreme Court judgement.

The Director of Contact and mobilization Hon.Franklyn Ngoforo who spoke during the event hinted the people that hardwork pays and as such,every member of the group should ensure they key in to the project to enable them to be counted and fully recognized.

The special guest of honor His Excellency Rt.Hon Emeka Ihedoha who while addressing the mammoth crowd, appreciated the DG of the Support Groups for a job well done as he encouraged him to keep up the good works with his team.

Continuing, he maintained that the days event has proven to him that indeed that he has capacity as he , Ihedioha promised to always be at their beck and call to show how pleased he is with their performance.

Continuing,he enjoined them to remain steadfast as the days event was just a tip of what the future holds.

In conlusion,he reminded them all to ensure they come out well prepared en masse on Saturday being 17th December at Heros Square to welcome the party’s presidential flagbearer His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

In the same spirit of excitement, Dist.Sen Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, the national Secretary of PDP, through the Director General, Divine Mandate Movement appreciated the level of organization he observed amongst members of the Support and Volunteer groups under the leadership of Pharm. Nwosu Canice Chukwunonyerem.

Futhermore, he promised them that his principal in no distant time would communicate them as he would relay every information to him.

He went ahead to encourage them to remain focused in mobilizing for the victory of PDP in the forthcoming election.

The main point of the event was the Unveiling Of The Take Back Imo Project,The Oath of allegiance taken by the newly inaugrated Support Groups,and presentation of Awards which was given to deserving Party Faithful.

The very colorful event was well attended by lots of Dignitaries from all over.