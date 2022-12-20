IPOB Raises Alarm Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Health

.Says Condition Too Critical

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has accused the Nigerian Government and the Department of State Services, DSS, of subduing their Leader, Nnamdi Kanu to Life threatening condition.

The Spokesman of IPOB, Emma Powerful, lamented that Kanu is battling a heart problem and mineral deficiencies which requires a Specialist.

Powerful stressed that the situation where the DSS has refused to provide food and medications for Kanu is threatening the life of their Leader.

Kanu’s Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, had raised the alarm over the Agitator’s well-being in DSS detention.

Ejimakor alleged that the DSS refused to feed Kanu for nine days and provide him with his medications.

Powerful, therefore, charged the Nigerian Government to release Kanu so he could get proper medical attention.

“Kanu is battling heart problems and some mineral deficiencies which require medical specialists’ attention, but the Nigeria government has refused to neither release him as Nigerian courts ordered, nor have they allowed him access to his personal physicians.

“Instead, they have resorted to patronizing roadside pharmacies for his drug, which we see as a systematic and gradual diminishing of his life.

“We, the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), therefore, call on the Nigeria government to release Kanu immediately if they can’t afford his medications and food.”