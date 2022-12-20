2023 Presidential Election; Imo Will Benefit Massively If I Am President

.Atiku Promises Imo Electorate

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the February 2023 Election, His Excellency, Chief Atiku Abubakar has enjoined the people of Imo State to vote massively for PDP, because the State will benefit a lot if he becomes President.

Atiku made this call on Saturday December 17, at Heroes Square New Owerri, where a tumultuous crowd received the Presidential hopeful and entourage.

He disclosed that Imo State has been under the Leadership of PDP, adding that “Even those who have gone elsewhere were all PDP like Rochas Okorocha. So, without PDP you can’t win” Atiku charged the jubilant mammoth PDP followers.

He said that PDP won the last Governorship election in the State and asked PDP members to remain steadfast and vote in PDP again in the next Presidential and Governorship elections in the State.

He urged Imo PDP Leaders to work together so as to achieve victory, appealing to Imo PDP Leaders that “I don’t want you to divide. Work together as brothers and sisters”.

The Presidential Candidate promised that when voted into office the Insecurity ravaging Imo State and causing Economic hardship for the people will be a thing of the past.

“As a former Vice President I have worked and Controlled Security Chiefs before and have the experience on how to tackle Insecurity. If you vote for me the Insecurity in Imo will be a thing of the Past” he assured.

His Vice Presidential Candidate, His Excellency, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa who rendered his speech in Igbo language appealed to Imo Electorate to vote Atiku and PDP because PDP Governments have always been beneficial to Imo people. Okowa who expressed delight with heavy human presence in the arena said that PDP remains solid in Imo.

Earlier, the Imo PDP State Chairman, Chief Charles Ugwu in his opening speech called on Imo people across party lines to troop out on February and vote PDP Presidential Candidate, Chief Atiku Abubakar for peace, progress and development.

Those who also spoke were former Governors of Imo State, HE Achike Udenwa and Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, who is the Chairman of Presidential Campaign Council, Imo State, the National Secretary of PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who is a son of Imo State and Dr Mrs Kema Chikwe.

Among those on the entourage of Atiku were the National Chairman of PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, HE Aminu Tambuwal (DG National Presidential Campaign Council), HE Mr Udom Emmanuel, Governor of Akwa Ibom State and Chairman, National Presidential Campaign Council, members of the National Working Committee of PDP.

Also top PDP Chieftains from Southeast including Senator Theordore Orji, Chief Okwesileze Nwodo, Chief Greg Egu (DG PCC Imo State) Chief Jim Nwobodo and others were present.