Workers Promotion Wahala: Imo Civil Servants May Get New Grade In December Salary

By Okey Alozie

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma is set to put smile on the faces of civil servants again.

This time, workers going for Christmas and New Year celebration will go with promotion and salary for the new grade level.

Our source revealed that Governor Uzodinma has ordered for the immediate release of the promotion list.

In addition, the Governor wants all those promoted to go home with their new salary scale reflecting their new grade levels.

We also gathered that there will be distribution of rice and other food items to Imo workers before the end of this week.

It is most likely that the Permanent Secretaries of Ministries, Heads of Parastatals and Agencies will receive the special packages and allowances.

We were told that those are yet to get their November salary must get it before 24th of December 2022.

Right now, serious renovation job is going on at the State Secretariat Owerri.

The Ministries as we gathered are going to wear a new look before the end of the year.

The current Head of Service Engr Barr Raymond Ucheoma is doing everything possible to make Imo State Secretariat become number one in Nigeria.

Imo workers who spoke to our reporter under anonymity passed vote of confidence on the Head of Service.

Further information revealed that those discovered as fake workers will not benefit from the welfare packages and may not be allowed again to enter offices as government staff.

This means that only genuine workers with clearance will get the Jombo package.

The fake workers may be arrested if they eventually return by January 2023.