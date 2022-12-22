Imo House Of Assembly Passes Law To Establish Imo Elders Council

By Onyekachi Eze

At the plenary session of the Imo State House of Assembly, yesterday, the House passed a bill establishing the Imo State Council of Elders into Law.

Through a call for relaxation of Order 8, rule 35 and 36 of the Imo Assembly, Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri, member representing Oru East State Constituency presented the bill.

This was seconded by his Oru West counterpart, Hon. Dominic Ezerioha.

In his presentation, Hon. Nwaneri explained that the bill before the House was a simple one, geared towards giving the appointment of the Elders Council of the State a legal backing.

He revealed that the Elders Council will work closely with the Executive in many vital areas of administration.

The Elders Council, according to the Chief Whip’s presentation will work mainly in respective matters of the Local Governments, and when the need arises.

“With the recent security cases in our Localities, they will play an advisory role for a better advise and ways to solving vital cases.

He maintained that through the formation, they would relief the Executive of some burden.

It was stipulated that for persons that would be admitted into the Council of Elders, the person must attain at least, an age of 60years.

Contributing on the general principles, Hon Ezerioha hammered that members of the Imo State Council of Elders must be people of proven integrity.

Hon Ngozi Obiefule of Isu State Constituency described the bill as a notable one, especially as it has to do with recognizing captains of industries who have excelled in their chosen careers. She affirmed that their great advise for the welfare of Imo State will go a long way.

Hon Uche Ogbuagu, member for Ikeduru Constituency said, the bill will instill discipline among youths, making them live up a straight forward life so as to attain that feat of being a member of the Elders Council. Having said that, Ogbuagu opined that even at 60years, people with dented character would not be allowed to join or be appointed as Council Members.

The Minority Leader, Hon Anyadike Nwosu affirmed the bill as a noble one. He pointed out that it will help in reshaping the character of people. “The Government has done well by taking cognizance of the many complaints on some people bordering on integrity.

After the duly Legislative exercise from First reading, Second reading to Committee of the Whole House, the bill was passed into Law, and the Clerk was tasked to make clean copies of the passed Law for onward transmission and Governor’s assent.

The plenary session was presided by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu, with all the Members in attendance.