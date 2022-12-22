Owerri Senate: Orji Community Endorses Uche Onyeagucha.

.Assures Him Of Massive Support

Ahead of the 2023 Senatorial election, the people of Umukehi Orji Owerri North LGA, the hometown of the Labour Party Senatorial candidate have unanimously endorsed Hon. Uche Onyeagocha for Senate.

In what could be described as a political master stroke, the people of Umukehi Orji last week trooped out enmasse bracing all odds to receive Onyeagucha in grand style. The event which took place at Umukehi market Square Orji was attended by people across party line

Hon. Onyeagucha whose arrival at the venue was heralded with canon shots was glamorously received with chanting of solidarity songs by highly excited youths and women of the village.

In his opening remarks, Chief Henry Ako, described Hon. Onyeagucha as an exceptional leader who cannot be compared with other Candidates. “Hon. Uche Onyeagocha is an exceptional leader, a fearless and courageous leader who cannot be compared with other Senatorial Candidates. He is a man we admire and have firm confidence on”.

In his reaction, Chief Amanze Njoku (Ikeoha Orji) described Hon. Onyeagucha as a man of the people who has the interest of the masses at heart. He promised that the people of Orji will vote massively for him in the Senatorial election and urged him to remain resolute and never deterred. Other Indigenes of the village who spoke at the occasion assured Hon. Onyeagucha of their massive support and pray God to grant him victory. Highpoint of the occasion was a special prayer for Onyeagucha and his formal endorsement by the entire people of Umukehi village.

Hon. Onyeagucha commend the people of Umukehi Orji for such unprecedented support and promised them quality representation.