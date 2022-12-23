OCDA Boss, Francis Chukwu Escapes Death

. As Police Yet To Confirm Incident

The General Manager of Owerri Capital Development Authority OCDA, Mr Francis Chukwu, who is also a Special Adviser SA to Imo State Governor, is said to have escaped death by the whiskers in the hands of yet to be identified Hoodlums.

Trumpeta learnt that the incident took place on Wednesday, in Ishinweke, in Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area, Imo State.

Our source who claimed be an eye witness narrated to our Reporter that the dare devil criminals attacked the OCDA GM at about 6pm. Trumpeta was told that the attack was like in Gestapo form, as the GM who had two Hilux Vehicles, loaded with police men, was taken unawares.

Sources said that the attack which lasted for about over thirty minutes sent passers-by scampering for safety, while the GM was lucky to have escaped under the blaze of the wild shooting raining from the attackers.

Trumpeta sources said that the real intentions of the attackers were not clear, whether it was to kidnap the GM, or assassination attempt.

This Newspaper learnt that about five persons in the entourage of OCDA GM sustained various degrees of injuries.

Meanwhile, at the time of filling this Report, calls put across to GM were not picked.

When contacted on phone, the Imo State Police Public Relations Officers PPRO, Michael Abattam said he was yet to get information on the matter, and should be given time to get the real situation.

It is not yet clear if the attack on Francis Chukwu was politically motivated, or the work of kidnappers.

Chukwu, since he assumed office as OCDA Chairman has brought many positive changes in the Establishment by daring to produce results, which may have earned him enemies.

Sources said that the young man from Isiala Mbano LGA has brought sanity to OCDA, and around the Capital City of Owerri, as those erecting structures now comply with the original master plan of the city.

The GM is a son of one of the supporters of Imo State Governor, and a known Business Mogul, Chief Tony Chukwu.