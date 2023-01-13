Ezinne Margaret Nwaneri’s Funeral Turns Carnival

.As Tributes Trail Deceased’s Exemplary Life

By Onyekachi Eze

The funeral of the golden matriarch of the Nwaneri’s family of Mbubu Amiri, a community in Oru East Local Government Area, Imo State, Nigeria, has come and gone but not without leaving complimentary remarks in the lips of sympathizers who gathered from all walks of life.

Late Ezinne Margaret Charity Nwaneri (Nee Okoroagu) was committed to mother earth in her late husband’s compound in Amiri, on Friday 6th January, 2023, after a requiem Mass held at the Maria Assumpta Catholic Cathedral, Owerri.

She joined her creator at the ripe age of 92.

The Mass was celebrated by the Owerri Metropolitan Archbishop, His Grace, Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, and con-celebrated by Priests drawn from different Dioceses.

Earlier, the homilist described late Margaret Nwaneri as a devout Christian, a role model, and prayer warrior, who lived all her life serving God in truth, words and actions.

The Priest making reference to Ezinne Nwaneri’s exemplary life charged the living to emulate her humane and Christ-like attributes.

He added that during her early days to old age, she never departed from those religious tenets akin to the saints.

The bereaved family was enjoined to sustain their late mother’s legacies, good relation with God and humanity, even as they were asked to take solace in the Lord.

After the interment, families, Religious Leaders, Captains of industry, Political icons, Security Chiefs, among other dignitaries converged at the Owerri residence of Amb. Tochil Nwaneri for the reception.

Trumpeta Correspondent who kept Correspondence of the funeral reports that no stone was left unturned in giving the fallen woman of valour a befitting funeral.

Aside the glamorous occasion, it would be best described as a carnival, or a State burial.

Worthy of note was the presence of the Imo State Governor and his entourage, Governor Hope Uzodinma.

All the respective Candidates from Imo State for 2023 elections ranging from Senate, House of Representatives, and House of Assembly were not missing in action.

Another set of people who were conspicuously present were allies to the Children of Mama Margaret.

Her Children; Mrs. Scholar Igweh, Sir Iky E. Nwaneri, Chief Tony Nwaneri, Prof. Dr. Uchenna R. Nwaneri, Amb. Tochil G. Nwaneri in the funeral oration wrote,

“She was not only a Mother, but a symbol of womanhood; who ensured we or anyone who came in contact with her, did not lack anything that was necessary for their spiritual, material and emotional well-being. She possessed an overwhelming measure of love; not just for her children but for everyone whose path crossed hers and that of our family. No wonder our home became a “Mecca” of sorts; as she welcomed and treated everyone with dignity, love and respect. She valued education as a teacher and encouraged us as her children and others; to relentlessly seek it.

“A disciplinarian, Mom believed in hard work and was quite industrious and knowledge was her forte as a result of her voracious thirst for information on happenings around the world. She encouraged us in many ways to live and achieve our dreams, she also taught us to aim high and work hard at anything we positively set our minds. Mama was a woman of gentle disposition and possessed a strong character, which empowered her to believe in and speak the truth at all times regardless of the cost and consequences.

She lived her truth and this endeared her to many. Her mantra was “the truth shall set you free always”. She loved God and remained committed to her faith through prayer, service and the various charitable works she engaged in during her lifetime. She loved and served her husband, children and everyone who encountered her without discrimination.

“Mama left an indelible legacy of TRUTH, LOVE FOR GOD AND SERVICE TO HUMANITY. Needless to say; she was uncommonly graced. SUNSET 2022 Our dear “Sweet Mother” who died at the ripe age of 92; died of old age and went to be with the Lord God Almighty onto the 7th day of November, 2022. “Sweet Mother”; you earned your wings and went the way you always wanted to. Nothing outweighs the good life you lived and we give all the glory and thanks to the Almighty God; who is the “giver and taker” of life. We already miss you so much here on earth but we know that your husband, our Late Father and the angels of God are happy to be eternally with you. We miss your love, your good counsel, your truth, courage, kindness, generosity and great sense of humor as well as the glint of mischief always lurking in your smile.

We promise to carry your legacies forward. “Sweet Mother”; to live in the hearts of those who love you is to live forever. Rest in peace, MAMA; till we meet again at the feet of Jesus Christ, Amen”.

Further remarks from sympathisers who spoke to Journalists at the funeral affirmed Ezinne Margaret Charity Nwaneri as a virtuous woman, whose good deeds on earth would be greatly missed.

They also prayed for a peaceful repose of her soul.

Other Family Members of the Nwaneri’s; Chief Osita Nwaneri (Ogbuhuru-uzo), Hon Chigozie Nwaneri (Member Representing Oru East at the Imo State House of Assembly), Hon Oyibo Ahaneku Nwaneri (Former Lawmaker, SA on Legislative Affairs Liaison), others participated fully in ensuring the funeral was a huge success.