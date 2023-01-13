Ex-Speaker Nwagwu Carpets Imo Assembly For Refusing Financial Autonomy For Self, Judiciary, LGA

One time Imo Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Honourable Kelechi Nwagwu has taken a sweep at the Imo State House of Assembly for voting against the financial autonomy of itself, LGA and Judiciary.

Nwagwu who frowned at the action said that the State House of Assembly has ridiculed itself by that singular action.

He however blamed the State Government who he accused at orchestrating the action of the legislature.

Pointing out that the Government would have used the opportunity to better it’s shattered image rather than committing this blunders.

He argued why the legislature could vote against it’s own financial autonomy and that of the local government. he made it clear that by voting against the move that the legislature has proven that they are a bunch mediocers.

Honourable Nwagwu who is also a Governorship aspirant of the Labour Party condemned the entire exercise and called them for caution.

He said that this could not have happened during his days as the Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly.

The former Speaker warned the State Government against meddling with the activities of the legislature in the General interest of good governance.