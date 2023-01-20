2022/23 NWFL First Stanza: EOCF Boss, Rtn Obidinma Extols Heartland Queen’s Fine Run Of Form

The CEO/President of Elkanah Onyeali Care Foundation EOCF, Rtn Obidinma Onyeali KSC, has Extolled the fine run of form of Heartland Queens FC, especially towards the end of the first stanza of the 2022/23 league season.

Speaking in Owerri to Trumpeta Sports desk shortly after the Owerri Land Ladies secured their second league victory against Osun Babes FC in one of the match day 7 encounters which marked the end of the abridged league first stanza, Rtn Obidinma Lauded the teams positive reaction after their first two games which they had lost at away and their home to Nija Ratels FC and Delta Queens FC respectively.

“I want to on behalf of my Foundation and the Elkanah Onyeali FC Academy congratulate the management, coaches and players of Heartland Queens FC on the recent fine form they team used to end the leagues first stanza.

“The discipline and dedication instilled by the handlers can be attributed to what brought about the positive changes.

“I must also commend the sports Ministry and the Sports Commission for their support to the team even as I would want to call for more support from the government and dedication on the part of the players.

“Recall that the secret to the success of my late Dad who played for the National team in the 60’s as well as one of the first Africans to play professional football in England was discipline and total dedication to his training ethics.

“I want to in that same vein advice the team’s handlers and the players to ensure that in the second half they will consolidate on their league position or even get better.