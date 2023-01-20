Booming Guns Stop PDP Edo Campaign Rally

There was heavy gunshots which disrupted the campaign rally organized on Thursday by the People Democratic Party, (PDP) in Edo Central Senatorial district of the state.

It was gathered that suspected political opponent carried out the attack that marred the campaign in ward seven of Edo Central Local Government Area.

The party had on the 17th of January, 2023, flagged off campaigns for all its candidates ahead the forthcoming 2023 general elections in the Central Senatorial District.

The incident sparked pandemonium as the speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Marcus Onobun and other PDP leaders were whickly whisked to safety while others ran for their lives.

It was feared that some people may have died during the attack while others sustained serious injuries, though the casualty figure is yet to be ascertained as at the time of this report.

A former Commissioner for Land and Survey, Chief Anslem Ojezua, who is also a leader of the PDP faction loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki, flanked by other party leaders in a viral video on the incident, said police have begun investigation commenced to unravel those behind the attack.

He said, “We had to suspend our campaign today. Today was supposed to be the final campaign in Esan Central. We were in ward 7 and having a very peaceful really when we heard gunshots in the vicinity of the rally and in order to avoid injuries and possible damage and loss of lives of people, we decided to evacuate immediately.”

“We later got to hear that they were possible loss of lives. It was only wise and sensitive to suspend our campaign until when we are sure of what transpired.”

“We are reliably informed that the police are handling the situation and as soon as they give us a better information then we can continue with our campaign,” Ojezua stated.