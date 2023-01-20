Explosion Rocks APC PH Rally, .Three Injured

No fewer than three persons were injured on Thursday when a twin explosion rocked a rally of the All Progressives Congress APC, at the Rumuwoji Playground in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

According to reports gathered, two of those injured are women, all of whom were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Publicity Secretary of the APC, Darlington Nwauju, who confirmed the incident, described it as ‘unfortunate’, even as the Police spokesperson, Iringe-Koko, said she will get back to our correspondent as at the time of filing in the report.