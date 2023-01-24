Ngor Okpala/Aboh Mbaise Fed Constituency: Agulanna, Bede Eke, Ugochukwu Return To Battle Field For Ticket

.As PDP Fixes Primary This Week

Indications are that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State will hold her re-run primary for Ngor Okpala/Aboh Mbaise Federal Constituency ticket this week.

The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja had nullified the Primary which was won by Dr Alberth Agulanna.

One of the Aspirants, Dr Uzoma Ugochukwu had challenged Agulanna’s victory in court, citing the venue of where the exercise was conducted is his prayer.

The previous primary was held in Owerri Municipal Council, as against the new Electoral Act which said all party primaries must hold within the District of the Constituency.

Therefore, the Court granted Uzoma the cancellation he prayed for, and ordered that a fresh primary be held within two weeks.

Trumpeta learnt that all the three gladiators, who slugged it out in the first primary are willing to do battle again.

The Sitting House of Representatives member for the Federal Constituency, Hon Bede Eke is said to be warming up to try his hand again in the race.

Eke had challenged Agulanna up to Appeal Court and failed, and vowed to head to Supreme Court before he settled with Agulanna. Eke hails from Ngor Okpala axis of the Federal Constituency.

Dr Uzoma Ugochukwu, who is from same Aboh Mbaise like his brother Agulanna, is said to have started moving around asking for the support of Delegates.

However, sources said that PDP Leaders in Aboh Mbaise LGA are not pleased with Uzoma for shunning their please to allow Agulanna go, since he had already picked the ticket.

Indications are that Aboh Mbaise Leaders may return to Uzodinma what he gave to them by ignoring their entreaties to pull his case out of Court.

For Agulanna, sympathy and majority support is on his side, as the candidate had already started campaigning and seen as the front runner in the election, before the Uzoma Court verdict stopped the Train.

Indications are that Agulanna will easily coast home to victory now, as many who voted for Bede Eke and Uzoma may go for Agulanna whom they now see as the candidate.

However, political watchers are saying that the Battle should not be taken for granted by Agulanna Group, as it is said that all Political enemies of former Imo State Governor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha have pulled their resources together to make sure they stop Agulanna, seen as Ihedioha’s favourite.

Sources said that both Imo Government and Senator Sam Daddy Anyanwu are involved in the latest Battle.

Trumpeta was told that in the next few days, the Ihedioha opposing Group will arrive at whether to run with Eke alone or Uzoma.

Sources said that the only problem now with the “Invading Forces” is that both Eke and Uzoma are not agreeing to step down for each other.

“Even if they like, let them produce Ojukwu as their consensus candidate, Agulanna has shown that he not only has the capacity to be a Great Leader, but he has the discipline and Obedience. Both Ngor Okpala and Aboh Mbaise will return him” Hon George Enwere said.