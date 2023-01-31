Owerri PDP Leadership Forum Elects New Executive

.Prof Njoku Emerges Coordinator, Innocent Ekenma Sec, Ekpe Director of Media/Publicity, Mike Iheanetu Spokesman

A Group known as Owerri Zone Leadership Forum, made up by members of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from the Zone has sprung up with Prof Jude Njoku as the Coordinator General

In a meeting held on Sunday in the residence of Sir Bon Unachukwu in Owerri, the Body of prominent sons and daughters from Owerri Zone in the PDP agreed in unison that it was high time a Leadership Forum was floated to champion the course of Ndi Owerri, as the elections approach in 2023.

Also elected was Chief Innocent Ekenma as Secretary, Chief Henry Ekpe, Director of Media and Publicity, and Hon Mike Iheanetu as Spokesman of the new Body.

Leaders were appointed from each of the Federal Constituencies that make up Owerri Zone to be representatives of their Areas in the Executive of the Owerri Leadership Forum.

From Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Fed Constituency is Barr Julius Onyenaucheya, Owerri Federal Constituency is Bar Nnawuchi (SAN), Chief Ignatius Okeahialam, is for Ahiazu/Ezinihitte and Chief Charles Abara, Ngor Okpala/Aboh Mbaise Federal Constituency.

In a short acceptance speech, the Coordinator General, Prof Jude Njoku, a former Governorship Aspirant, and Ex-Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology FUTO, Owerri, thanked the Leaders for the opportunity given to him to serve Owerri people, and asked for the support of all to pilot the affairs of the Forum.

Njoku said he has a tough task ahead which include uniting Owerri Zone at this critical point in Imo history, adding that despite how tasking the assignment looks, he will deliver by giving his best.