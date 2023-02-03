Udor Na Avuvu Attracts Dignitaries, Party Candidates To Community

.Urges Indigenes to Support Team

Hon. Martins Ohanele, also known as Udor na Avuvu has attracted many dignitaries and Party candidates to Avuvu in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State during the Grand finale of Avuvu Unity Tournament at Saint David Primary School, Avuvu.

The Labour Party (LP) candidates were Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi representing Owerri Zone in the Senate, also seeking re-election, Honourable Uche Ogbuagu representing Ikeduru State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly also a candidate for Mbaitoli/ Ikeduru Federal House of Representative, Engr. Chuks Anaele for Ikeduru State Constituency, Imo State House of Assembly. Among others.

Udor Na Avuvu who is a philanthropist par excellence, expressed happiness and satisfaction over the success of the tournament

Hon. Martins Ohanele, popularly called Udor Na Avuvu, who is the founder and president of Udor Na Avuvu Humanitarian Foundation frown over the neglect of Avuvu Ikeduru by the predecessive governments, urged indigenes to remain optimistic as he is actively involved in the future government of Labour Party in the state and beyond.

According to him, “It pleases me a lot to do good, I don’t feel happy when I see people suffer, I always do my best to put smiles on the faces of people, especially the needy. I attracted the attention of Labour Party candidates to Avuvu because I want them to see the dilapidated state of Avuvu, and I have confidence in them that Avuvu will wear a new look when they are elected.”

He frowned at high rate of unemployment, bad roads, dilapidated market structures, insecurity, among others, saying that unemployment and lack of empowerment are the main cause of youth restiveness in the state and beyond.

Speaking at the event, the senator representing Owerri Zone in the Senate, also a senatorial candidate, Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi stated that he has remembered Ikeduru in various ways, but will concentrate more on Avuvu Community. According to him, Avuvu is so loved by him that he will not forget them. He told the large crowd that he will discuss with Udor Na Avuvu to bring development to Avuvu

The member representing Ikeduru State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly who is also a candidate for Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal House of Representative, Hon. Uche Ogbuagu stated that he has built so many markets and renovated some schools, built borehole, gave transformers and many others, he promised that development will start from Avuvu when elected on February 25th.

The House of Assembly aspirant, Engr. Chuks Anele expressed happiness over the event, promised to change the narrative when elected.

Other personalities who spoke were Air Vice Marshal Francis Opara, The Traditional Prime Minister, Nze John Anyanwu, among others.

It is interesting to note that Avuvu has produced prominent sons who had functioned in various capacities in government offices. Avuvu has had highly rated politicians who had served the country in different ways.

These personalities were both civilian and military officers. The late Brigadier Hillary Njoku was a sound military officer who served the nation beyond expectation. The former military governor of old Ondo and Edo State, Late Anthony Onyearugbulem was a governor par excellence who transformed Edo State and handed over to Gov. Lucky Igbinedion when democracy returned in 1999

Avuvu has been greatly rated by the nation and the world for the strength to produce a governor. That does not end there, the same Avuvu has also produced a high ranked air force officer in the name of Air Vice Marshall Francis Opara who changed the narrative for better in the air force. In fact, the name of Air Vice Marshall Francis Opara has been written with a golden pen in the book of Nigerian Air Force.

These were some Avuvu sons who had served the nation with great sense of humility. It is universally known that every good work for the nation deserves reward. How were these great sons of Avuvu rewarded by the government?

It is sad that there is no good road to these Avuvu sons. There is no government presence in Avuvu as the government has abandoned their efforts and service, no standard road to their community. No electricity, water, employment, empowerment, skill acquisition programmes, hospitals, etc

Avuvu is therefore, in need of Government presence to save the dilapidated state of the community.