Orlu Senate War: Alagbaoso Opens Up On Way He Dragged Onyereri To Supreme Court

.Vows To Support PDP Candidates In 2023 Election

By Onyekachi Eze

More facts have emerged why Hon. Jerry Alagbaoso, an aspirant in the recently held Imo West Senatorial (Orlu) Zone primary election under the People’s Democratic Party, PDP filed a Law suit against his rival, Hon. Jones Onyereri.

The case having gone through Courts of competent jurisdiction to the Supreme Court respectively finally sent Onyereri who was ab initio declared winner, packing.

The Supreme Court judgement ruled that for the Primary election having held outside the Senatorial District being contested for was null and void.

However, there have been claims and counter claims following Onyereri’s disqualification, signalling that PDP has no candidate for the February 25th polls.

Setting the records straight, the Jerry Alagbaoso Campaign Organization, JACO, in a press briefing at the Benchmark Hotel, Owerri, on Saturday, January 4, 2023 exonerated their principal, Alagbaoso and Chief Emeka Ihedioha of being behind the Onyereri’s Court ordeals.

The Director General of JACO, Sir Unamma Olemgbe narrated that what befell PDP in Orlu Zone was an act orchestrated by greedy fellows who only wanted to foist a candidate on Orlu Zone people.

He explained that their Principal, Rt. Hon. Jerry Alagbaoso Campaigned rigorously and captured the electorates’ mind, whereas they were ready to cast their votes for him.

But for some creepy attitude of some individuals, who already had marshalled out plans to rig the primary election process, they slut in another result other than what it could have been.

Sir Olemgbe frowned that a night before the main primaries, JACO and other delegates were astonished seeing a flying result of a would-be-held primaries, an action they accused a top party official for masterminding all the way from the Party’s Secretariat, Abuja.

He disclosed that their Principal was pushed into filing a Suit after the Primaries when the four cardinal recommendations by the PDP appeal panel was discarded.

Rather than sticking to the recommendations, same actors went ahead to doctor part of it inorder to favour them.

Olemgbe submitted that if the party had listened to the original appeal panel, Alagbaoso could not have been infuriated to the extent of taking the matter to the Court.

“Let it be known that ThankGod Ezeani earlier filed a Law suit before our Principal instituted his own case. And, it was when the appeal panel wasn’t upheld that pushed him to do”.

“The major personnel who came for the conduct of the election were from Enugu and Abuja with some crooked brains (names withheld) helping from Imo. They know themselves and are living witnesses to the evil machinations of the principal actors and actresses in the rigging that took place that night with some of them wearing bullet-proof jackets inside their external wears. There is no smoke without fire. Confessions emerged out of guilty conscience by some insiders involved in the planning stage of the rigging in Abuja and how the ballot papers were tampered with in Abuja and allocated with impunity to the contestants or aspirants respectively, were made known to our principal Rt. Hon. Jerry Alagbaoso and Rt. Hon. ThankGod Ezeani. And those confessions coupled with what we observed that night of primaries infuriated, emboldened and escalated the court processes up to the Supreme Court where we have the last bus stop of sincere justices. Kudos to the Supreme Court – the highest in our land – where we have incorruptible and sincere legal eggheads of the temple of justice. Thus, mentioning some politicians especially Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha as influencing the judgement of the Supreme court is not only a cheap blackmail, but also giving a dog unnecessary bad names in order to hang it. Again, it is a floating allegation borne out of prejudice, misguided and guided sensibilities of politicians suffering from paranoid and ghost hunting. Such allegations which are also the figment of their imaginations, are insults and perpendicular challenges to both appellants especially our principal Rt. Hon. Jerry Alagbaoso an achiever and benefactor in all its ramifications who had always remained calm as a worthy representative in the midst of rabble-rousers and unrepentant characters without shame, who think that money is everything. We hereby use this opportunity of this press release to call the contestants or aspirants involved in the court cases including our brother in the PDP national Abuja for psychiatric examination and public debate, where our various contributions to Orlu senatorial zone nay Imo PDP since 2008/2009 would be x-rayed for public scrutiny and assessment. We remember that the only local government won by Rt. Hon. Jones Onyereri in 2019 election was Orsu LGA (our principal’s LGA) and without sounding immodest that winning was possible because of our principal’s efforts and his solid structure. We stand to be controverted”.

“We in JACO usually advise some arrogant politicians to advise themselves. We in JACO started smelling a rat when the “gentleman”. – a friend to one of the contestants who was deployed from Abuja to conduct the primaries in collaboration with some stern looking policemen, chased away all the agents of the contestants and encouraged the light black outs which occurred twice before the results were swapped. During counting our principal raised objections and demanded for the studs of the voting cards and he the electoral officer, bearing in mind his agenda or mission of rigging plans, overruled us and continued the counting with his team with one of us wearing a bullet-proof jacket inside his wears as a prelude to potential or expected violence and its associated rowdiness. One of us, swollen headed after the counting, rushed to the press that night with one eye service-oriented Barrister and another business man beside him and suffered from verbal and press diarrhea.

BEFORE THE COURT CASES: What happened to the PDP appeal panel that recommended that the primary election should not have been held in Owerri? In the words of the Appeal Panel report in paragraph (2) of its recommendations dated 31st May, 2022 and signed by the secretary and a member of the panel:-

The Panel is of the opinion that indeed the electoral Act of 2022 Provides that the venue for the primary election should be within the senatorial constituency, therefore the venue being at Owerri is a ground to nullify the election.

“The above report, which was a serious, direct or indirect warning to Imo PDP stakeholders, was dismissed with a wave of hand and in order to favour one of the contestants, was doctored by one of our PDP national office bearers in Abuja and his close associates, with reckless abandon and impunity. To the extent that when the secretary (a lawyer) and another member both of whom came to Owerri and who wrote the sincere and real report refused to sign the doctored reports, he the Abuja PDP official used his position to invite the chairman of the appeal panel who never stepped into Imo to append his signature in Abuja on the doctored appeal report for a value or prize. The unworthy chairman agreed. And that emboldened the beneficiaries who never thought for one minute of the implications of forgery. This oversight or myopic tendency by Imo PDP stakeholders and the national PDP officer regarding that Appeal Panel report was the beginning of those omissions, commissions and impunity from Abuja”.

The document further reads, “Head or tail that our brother in Abuja must be blamed for any omission or commission as far as Imo PDP is concerned. Our principal should be happy all said and done, that the person defeated in all these litigations or court cases is no other person than that our brother in Abuja who is misusing, misinterpreting and misapplying the position he did not suffer to get. In Imo state PDP for instance, the millipede that was marched upon is supposed to be crying, how come now that those who marched the millipede are the ones crying with deceit, lies, public dancing, sagging of trousers, rabble-rousing, cosmetic metamorphosis or bleaching, negative propaganda and sanctimonious tendencies all over the places. It is absurd. May history be kind to all of us”.

Jerry Alagbaoso Campaign Director General revealed that their boss has further reiterated his resolve, irrespective of how badly he was treated to support all the PDP Candidates in and from Orlu Zone in the coming 2023 elections, with the belief that PDP’s victory is for all of them.