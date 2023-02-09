Owerri North IMHA Seat: Road To Victory For Udochukwu Ogumba

.Tops Online Poll Chart

By Onyekachi Eze

“When a people yearn for good governance or representation, they go extra miles in actualizing such dream”.

The above expression could be best attributed to the House of Assembly aspiration of Amb. Udochukwu JohnWayne Ogumba, as Owerri North Constituents have continued to throw in their unalloyed support for his landslide victory come March 11, 2023.

The young entrepreneur, and employer of Labour, no doubt in a recently conducted online poll for Candidates across Party line emerged first and with a wide margin above his opponents.

Trumpeta Newspaper learnt that amongst other candidates from APGA, PDP, APC, ADC, ANPP, AA, Ambassador Ogumba of the Labour Party won them hands down.

This feat, it learnt has also sent shivers down their pines, thereby giving them a concern that Udochukwu might be the chosen one to represent the people of Owerri North State Constituency at the 10th House of the Imo State House of Assembly.

The poll duly packaged and conducted by a reputable platform, “NigeriansDecide” was said to serve as a prelude to the main election.

An exercise also participated by party flagbearers and their respective constituencies, was geared towards selecting their preferred choice ahead of the D-Day.

From comments trailing the result of the online poll, most of Owerri North indigenes who pleaded anonymity described that of Owerri North as most credible across board.

They disclosed that unlike other Constituencies, Owerri North had lagged behind in quality Lawmaking and representation.

Amb. Ogumba fondly known as “Young” was tipped as the most humble, accessible, transparent, and efficient youth who is ready to deliver democracy dividends if elected into power.

Ogumba was further eulogized as a tested and trusted fellow, whose antecedents speaks volume.

Another constituent (names withheld) opined that already, there is a sharing formula in Owerri North Assembly seat which doesn’t permit a second tenure, talk more of sending a bench warmer to represent them.

“This is our Lord in action. I have known Young for many years now and I have monitored his actions. That he won in the online poll is an eye opener of the preparedness of Nde Owerri North to enthrone him into the 10th House of Imo State House of Assembly. As his name implies, he is young, resilience, goal getter, result oriented, and not arrogant like the ones we have had before now. By God’s Grace, Hon Ogumba Udochukwu is already our Honorable Member, what we are waiting for is to replicate this same support and mandate physically by March 11, 2023, and he will still win by landslide”.

This Newspaper also scoped that on empowerment programs, the Labour Party Candidate has topped the chart by impacting tremendously in the lives of Owerri North indigenes, especially the youths, irrespective of party differences.

The Women were not left out in Amb. Udochukwu Ogumba’s transformation agenda. Reports have it that he did not only celebrate the women in style, but also made great impacts with words of admonition, cash and gift items as a means of support.

Amb Udochukwu JohnWayne Ogumba hails from Orji Community, Uratta, in Owerri North LGA of Imo State.

He had his basic education in Lagos State after which, he proceeded to Regent University College of Science and Technology, Ghana, where he studied Computer Science.

Young is a Director in Urchsun Global Resources Limited; a leading supplier of Medical/Laboratory Equipment in Nigeria.

He owns and manages an auto mobile business.

Going by his philanthropic dispositions, the eloquent “Young” has positively touched lives, had erected one of the female cells in Orji, as well as contributed in the renovation of Orji Police Station after it was demolished and burnt down by suspected arsonists.

A jolly good fellow and sports enthusiast, Udochukwu JohnWayne Ogumba has sustained the sole sponsorship of the unifying football tournament for the 10 villages in Orji Autonomous Community, which has lasted for seven years. This action is believed to have unified youths in one accord.

Same is said to be replicated to Local government level.

On community project, he has played a prominent role in the Orji Women Organization (OWO) building project. Through his NGO, he has distributed reading materials to schools, paid the school fees and hospital bills of many in and around Orji Autonomous Community. He has aided in the renovation of many dilapidated houses for indigent persons.

In the same spirit and vision of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi who believes in salvaging the dying nation once elected and has continued to enjoy the overwhelming support of Nigerians, Udochukwu JohnWayne Ogumba shares same similarities and good thought for the people of Owerri North State Constituency as he preaches for progress and development of the LGA.