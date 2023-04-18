Uzodimma’s Achievements A Pathway To Second Tenure, Says Oguta Member-Elect, Nwosu

•Congratulates Imo Gov On APC Guber Ticket

By Onyekachi Eze

In view of his landmark achievements within the space of three years on the seat of Imo State government, the House of Assembly Member-Elect for Oguta State Constituency, Hon. Engr. Gilbert Nwosu has described Governor Hope Uzodimma’s second term as mission almost accomplished.

Following his belief that the governor has surpassed his predecessors with laudable achievements, Hon. Gilbert Nwosu stated that his reelection is a sure banker.

In an interactive session with Journalists in Owerri, the Oguta Member-elect recalled the state of Imo before 2020 and what it has become now.

He added that not only the governor has performed creditably well in areas of governance, he said his human Capital development were top notch.

Nwosu posited that the massive urban and rural roads infrastructure are testimonies of the 3R administration. He also stressed on the quality of roads construction viz; the Owerri-Orlu, the Owerri-Okigwe, the Owerri-Mbaise-Umuahia, inland streets, among others.

On human capital development, Nwosu pointed at the numerous Skills acquisition programs and empowerment largesse with its start up kits doled out to Imo youths, and the unemployed persons in the State.

According to him, if the beneficiaries can put into effective use, the gains of the programs, unemployment rate would drastically reduce.

Speaking further on why Governor Uzodimma stands tall above his opponents, Hon. Gilbert Nwosu narrated on the new face of Imo State Civil Service, their promotion which were stalked for more than 9 years, transportation scheme of the workers to and fro, and the general welfare of the workers.

He enthused that worker’s salaries and pensions were Uzodimma’s priority, which he never owed them, but even paid the 13th month salary.

On health and education, the incoming House Member of the 10th Imo Legislature for Oguta gave the governor a thumbs up, stressing that the academic status of the State now has improved tremendously more than what it used to be.

Nwosu further commended the Oru East born Governor for his penchant for quality health of Ndi Imo, and with the reconstruction and equipping of the Health Centres and other related health benefits.

However, he charged other gubernatorial aspirants rather than wasting their votes in November 11, they should rally round and support the reelection of Uzodimma who has proved to be more reliable, trusted, result oriented and accountable.

“November 11, 2023 will be another great day in the history of Imo State. A day Ndi Imo will once more troop out en masse to vote for the man who knows the job, the man with the passion to serve selflessly, Onwa Oyoko, the transformer of the new purposeful and resourceful Imo State”.

Meanwhile, Hon Nwosu seized the opportunity to congratulate the governor for his emergence as the standard flagbearer of the APC ahead of the November 11 Governorship poll.