 Let Us All Support Uzodinma For Second Term – Says Asimobi

Chief Bar Steve Asimobi has made a passionate plea to all Imo people, across party lines, to give total unflinching support to the Government of Governor Hope Uzodinma to continue the good work it is doing.

Asimobi, who is the Special Adviser (SA) to Governor Hope Uzodinma on Policy and Strategy, maintained that Governor Uzodinma deserves a second term because he has done well in the last three years he has been in office.

Asimobi who has worked for all the Administrations in Imo Government since 1999, disclosed that having worked with all the Governors in Imo State, Uzodinma has shown class and commitment to deliver the goods to Imo people, which means he should be supported to continue in office.

Asimobi who spoke to Journalists in Imo State during the weekend said that left for him he would advise all the Governorship candidates of the various political parties in Imo should fold their political tents and collapse into Uzodinma’s Government and support his second-term project.

“There is no need to contest the Governorship election in Imo on November 11, 2023, against a man who has given everything to serve Imo State people sincerely,” Asimobi said.

The Ikenga Nkwerre stressed that Uzodinma does not have time for the accumulation of personal wealth, adding that apart from his only house which he has been building ever before he became a Governor, Uzodinma cannot point at any other house belonging to him in Owerri.

Asimobi who is Chief of Staff to the Senator representing Orlu Zone, Senator Rochas Okorocha said that Uzodinma does not need a distraction, instead, Imo people must be on one page with everybody putting hands on Deck, and support the Pilot to continue on the driving seat.

“Uzodinma is selfless, does not keep malice, helps friends, does not accumulate selfish wealth, is humble, loves man and humanity and has remained a Philanthropist till date” Asimobi proclaimed.

He stressed that today, the Imo landscape is dotted with first-class road networks, across the three political Zones of Imo State courtesy of Uzodinma’s hand work and doffed hat for the Governor, and congratulates him for picking the ticket of APC to continue the good work after November 11, 2023, Imo Governorship election.