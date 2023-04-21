Imo 2023: Chibututu Isiguzo Emerges Labour Party Consensus Candidate

By Stevenie Michaels

As the Imo State Governorship Election draws near the factional Labour Party in the State has conducted its Primary with Dr.Chibututu Isiguzo Emerges as its Gubernatorial Candidate.

During his acceptance speech, Dr. Isiguzo thanked the party for founding him worthy for the task ahead and promised to lead the party to victory.

He said that he will bring the State to an enviable height through industrialization which will create job opportunities to the teeming youths.

Dr. Chibututu Isiguzo further said that his cardinal policy and program is to turn around what people call rural area to Urban area migration to Urban area-to-rural area migration by developing the rural areas.

He was declared the winner of the primary exercise by the National Publicity Secretary of the party Abayomi Arabambi.

The party dignitaries who were in attendance are, the National Chairman of the party Alhaji Lamidi, Chief Ifeanyichukwu Nkemjika one of the election committee members, and host of others.