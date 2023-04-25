Insecurity: Agwa Communities Needs Urgent Government Attention -Jumbo Cries Out

The coordinator of Agwa Local Government Development Area, Hon Jumbo Obinna Modestus, has expressed concern that the insecurity ravaging Communities in Agwa clan would hamper the planned population census by the federal government.

Jumbo , who spoke in Owerri during a media chat with OLU-IMO MEDIA,lamented that majority of houses especially in deserted Communities in many part of Agwa have been destroyed by the criminal elements.

The coordinator explained that the heightened insecurity in the local Government has also forced the residents to the clan to relocate to nearby Communities in Owerri, Mbaitolu Local Government Areas.

While calling on the President and Governor to deploy security presence to the clan, the coordinator said the activities of the gunmen has escalated in recent times and has resulted in the loss of many lives. He lamented that majority of his people were displaced out of their ancestral land and their houses destroyed :So how can they be counted when they have become vagrants and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Owerri , Mbaitolu, Ohaji/Egbema and others areas.

He called on the federal Government led by President Buhari and state Government led by workaholic Governor Sen Hope Uzodinma to come for their assistance by deploying military and police against this criminal elements.

The coordinator also appealled to the National chairman of National Population Commission (NPC) , Hon Nasir Isa Kwarra to reconsider the peculiar state of the Community by shifting the Oguta local Government Area exercise for another period to enable them conduct a hitch-free census of the people of Agwa .