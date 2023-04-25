Imo Joint Parliament Adopts Uzodimma For Second Term

.Asks PDP, LP Candidates To Shelve Governorship Ambition

By Onyekachi Eze

The second term gubernatorial ambition of Governor Hope Uzodimma has further received boost as Imo State Joint Parliament, IJP, has endorsed his candidature.

This was made known in Owerri, yesterday, during a press conference held by the IJP spokesperson, Hon. Henry Uzoma Ezediaro.

Explaining the factors behind the endorsement, Ezediaro described Uzodimma as a performer and architect of the new Imo.

He disclosed that Uzodimma has performed creditably well beyond expectations in the concluding first tenure.

He added that Governor Uzodimma has surpassed his predecessors since 1999 till date, adding that none of the past governors constructed quality projects, but same can’t be said about the incumbent whose Roads infrastructure speaks of quality and durability.

Describing the Imo State Joint Parliament as persons of integrity, he stated that, the call for all and sundry to support the reelection of the governor is germane, devoid of appraisals.

In this vein, Ezediaro asked that the guber Candidates of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and that of the Labour Party to shelve their ambition and support their fellow former Senator who has proven beyond doubts to serve the State.

The text of the press conference reads, “We wish to use this premise to congratulate H/E, Senator Hope Uzodinma for being the first legislator to be elected governor of Imo State. Without fear of contradiction, Senator Hope Uzodinma has proved that seasoned legislators can make good administrators in the executive arm of government. With abundant verifiable developmental strides of Senator Hope Uzodinma as governor of Imo State, it is safe to say Senator Uzodinma has brought back the lost glory of Imo State as in the days of Dee Sam Mbakwe of the blessed memory.

“Pride to mention, as our colleague in the temple of legislative business, Senator Hope Uzodinma carved a niche for himself before he left the legislature to contest gubernatorial election in the state. It is on record that within three and half years as governor of Imo State, Senator Uzodinma has written his name with gold ink in the annals of Imo political history.

“Imo State Joint Parliament is not a praise singing platform as it is made up distinguished sons and daughters of Imo State in legislature. However, as seasoned legislators who served different state and federal chief executives, and who still serve present chief executives, we have prerequisite yardstick to measure performances of our past and present chief executive as it affects Imo State. We make bold to state in all sincerity that Senator Hope Uzodinma has performed creditably, even more than expected.

“Gentlemen of the press, it is a known fact that immediately Senator Hope Uzodinma assumed office as governor, a pandemic never witnessed in the history of modern world struck the fabrics of human existence. With pragmatic approach and assemblage of very experienced team in management of extreme health challenging cases, the pandemic was not only contained but was completely eradicated which made it not to have adverse effect on Ndi-Imo.

“Consequently, recall that at the same time the deadly pandemic called Covid-19 was ravaging the world came the worst insurgency ever witnessed in our once most peaceful state. When most people thought that Senator Uzodinma will be overwhelmed by extent of insecurity in state, with vigour which looked like a magic wand, Senator Uzodinma swung into action. With the help of dedicated government security agents, within few months, harsh insecurity in the state became a thing of the past. It is worthy of note that relative peace enjoyed by those who came home from far and near during the last yuletide and that enjoyed during the just concluded general election in the state wouldn’t have been if not for prompt response of our governor and security agents in curbing the untold insecurity menace caused by hoodlums who never meant well for the state.

“In terms of infrastructure, Senator Uzodinma has surpassed every other governor before him from 1999. Monumental projects built by Senator Uzodinma which cuts across lengths and breaths of the state are glaring evidence of his achievement on infrastructure. Without sounding immodest, no administration from 1999 to 2020 built quality infrastructures especially roads than Senator Uzodinma led administration. There are many landmark road projects completely constructed and still under construction by Senator Hope Uzodinma led administration.

“As we look towards November 11, 2023 governorship election in the state, and in a well attended meeting of Imo State Joint Parliament, we resolved as follows:

“1. That Senator Hope Uzodinma is our sole candidate for office of the governor of Imo State come November 2023.

“2. That as the saying goes, *’one good term deserves another’*, we unequivocally resolved that due to enormous projects and uncommon administrative capacity displayed by Senator Hope Uzodinma as governor of Imo State, he has mandate of entire members of Imo State Joint Parliament to seek reelection for another term of office of the governor, Imo State.

“3. That, we appeal to governorship candidates of other political parties especially those of the PDP and Labour Party who are equally former senators of Federal Republic of Nigeria to shelve their ambitions and support their colleague and incumbent governor for another term in office.

“4. That this plea is predicated on good reasoning for Senators Samuel Anyanwu and Athan Achonu to support their colleague who is presently occupying the seat of power in the state for another term of four years.

“5. That as one term senators of the Federal Republic and automatic members of Imo State Joint Parliament, the duo should not only shelve their ambition but should support the incumbent governor who is their colleague as a two term senator.

“6. That, with explicit assurance, Imo State Joint Parliament shall throw its weight behind either of the two upon expiration of Senator Hope Uzodinma second term in office by January 2028”.

According to the spokesperson, the Imo State Joint Parliament comprise of both serving and former Senators, Reps, and Assembly Members from Imo State, devoid of political inclinations.