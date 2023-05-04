A Year After, IMHA Lifts  Bans On Suspension Members, Onyekanma, Nnodumele

By Onyekachi Eze

Barely one month to round up the present 9th House of Imo State House of Assembly, two of its suspended Honorable Members Messrs; Okey Onyekanma of Mbaitoli, and Ekene Nnodumele of Orsu have been recalled.

The duo including former Speaker were suspended on November 8th, 2021 following a failed attempt to remove the Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu on the 2nd November, 2021.

In charge of the sitting of the said date, the protempora Speaker, Rt. Hon. Uju Onwudiwe hit the gavel which suspended the three Members after finding out the signatures used in attempting to remove the Deputy Speaker never emanated from the 18 Lawmakers whose names appeared.

After serving some months in suspension, the former Speaker and member for Onuimo State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem was given a clemency after tendering an apology.

However, at yesterday’s plenary session, through the recommendation of the report of the adhoc appeal committee headed by the Majority Leader, Hon. Kanayo Onyemaechi, with members Honorables; Frank Ugboma, Emeka Nduka, and Johnson Duru recommended that the two Lawmakers on suspension be pardoned having shown signs of remorse for their action.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon Emeka Nduka thanked the Legislators for being their brother’s keeper, especially their time winds up any moment from next month.

Meanwhile, both Onyekanma and Nnodumele are expected to resume full Legislative business on May 25th, a day the House is adjourned.

While Onyekanma lost his second term re-election bid to the APC’s Candidate, Nnodumele too wasn’t opportune and Agabige clinched the position for the 10th House.