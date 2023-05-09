Arodiogbu Eulogizes Hope Uzodimma’s Giant Strides In Imo

•Describes Upgrade Of FMC To FUTHO, SkillupImo Program As Panacea To Unemployment, Clinical Teachings

The long aged dream of Imolites having more than one Teaching Hospital in Imo State has finally come to fruition with the recently upgrade of the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri to a Federal University Teaching Hospital FUTHO.

This was made possible under the APC led Federal and State Government.

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has further received salute and commendation from the South East National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu for attracting the upgrade of the Federal Medical Centre, FMC Owerri, to Federal University Teaching Hospital, FUTHO, Owerri.

Apart from the Imo State University Teaching Hospital, Orlu, IMSUTH, this makes it two Teaching Hospitals in the State.

Dr. Arodiogbu showered the accolades on him during the official flag-off in Owerri, the capital city.

Not only did he eulogized the governor for taking the bold step of ensuring quality health care delivery to Ndi Imo, but also through the upgrade which has automatically facilitated the clinical teachings in the said hospital.

The APC South East National Vice Chairman opined that upgrading of FMC Owerri to Federal University Teaching Hospital, FUTHO is a landmark achievement by the APC led government, a feat he said is historic and will edify the society to the good and benefit of all persons.

Arodiogbu posited that the feat will not only create jobs for the people of Imo State and South East in general, but will make health delivery easily accessible and fairly affordable to all class of people.

Dr Arodiogbu stated, Governor Hope Uzodimma has really proved that he is a visionary leader and a charismatic politician who has continued to redefine governance and true leadership.

Speaking further, the soft spoken Arodiogbu harped that the APC led government is committed to the development of Imo State via the provision of infrastructure such as quality road construction, supply of portable water, healthcare delivery, quality education, agricultural revolution, commerce, industry and tourism.

The Medical Doctor and Visiting Professor of Public Health, Expert and Consultant in Health Systems Development and Finance, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu, enthused, “this giant stride by our God-given Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, has various empirical support to the health sector in Imo State and Nigeria in general”.

The pragmatic politician who also eulogized the Governor for flagging off the SkillUpImo Project Cohort2 at Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri last week Thursday, affirmed that the Digital Skill Training of over 15,000 youths in different technology is germane and will make the beneficiaries employable, wealth creators and employers of labour.

He added that the youths will be encouraged with laptop computers, phones and other tools to start off their trade, stressing that partners like Zinos Computers are readily available to employ some of the beneficiaries upon completion of their training.

Hence, he called on the youth to take every teaching/learning seriously in order to achieve their set objectives in becoming responsible to themselves, families and Imo State in general.

Moreso, he charged Imolites at home and in the diaspora to rally round the governor in ensuring that he is returned for a second term having served the State selflessly and still serving for the development of Imo State and her citizens.