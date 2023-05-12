Buhari: Ohaneze President, Iwuanyanwu Appeals To Buhari To Release Nnamudi Kanu Before Leaving Office

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

The Chairman of Ohanaeze ndi Igbo and a Chieftain in Imo State, Chief Engr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has advised the Vice President of the Federal Public of Nigeria, His Excellency, Prof Yemi Osibanjo to tell the President ,His Excellency President Muhammad Bahari to release the Leader of Indigenous peoples of Biafra(IPOB) .

Iwuanyanwu made the call while the Vice President was commissioning Oguta/Orashi River Development Project in Imo state yesterday.

Speaking during the event, Chief Iwuanyanwu said that holding Mazi Kanu is longer necessary, as he said that, ndi Igbo has contributed a lot in the things and development of the country.

“We’re calling on the president to release the Leader of Indigenous peoples of Biafra IPOB, because ndi Igbo will not continue to be suffering in the country they belong to”.

He said that he is using the opportunity to congratulate the Governor for his vision in the Dragging of the Orashi River to Atlantic Ocean as he said that it will develop the state and the entire country in general.