Dredging Of Orashi River: APC South East Nat’l Officer, Arodiogbu Describes Project As Everlasting Milestone

•Thumbs Up For Imo Governor

Apparently satisfied with the level of developmental projects embarked upon by Governor Hope Uzodimma’s led administration in Imo State, the South East National Vice Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu has thumbed up for the Imo Governor.

He gave Uzodimma a standing ovation for all his impactful vision, policies and programmes in Imo State since 2020 he came on-board as Governor.

Speaking in the light of the flagged-off ceremony of the dredging of the Oguta-Orashi River in the Oguta Council Area of the State, Arodiogbu described the event as worthwhile and commendable.

The Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo yesterday, May 11, 2023 was in Imo State to flagoff the monumental project in the instance of the President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Arodiogbu opined that the dredging of Oguta/Orashi River by the Imo State Government in partnership with the Federal Government and the Nigerian Navy is going to be a worthwhile achievement, stressing that the project when actualised would advance social and economic development as citizens would be massively employed, electricity, water and other infrastructures provided too.

He hinted that the Oguta-Orashi waterways which he said links empties into the Atlantic Ocean from Imo State is designated to as an Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone considering the large Oil and Gas deposit at the area adjudged as the biggest in Africa.

He observed that the dredging of the Oguta-Orashi waterways will not only create jobs, advance social and economic development in the area, but will reduce criminal activities as the axis is used as a hideouts by criminals.

While further commending the efforts of Governor Hope Uzodimma in attracting the dredging of Oguta-Orashi project, Dr Ijeomah Arodiogbu called on all well meaning citizens of Imo State to support the 3R administration more especially in massively voting for his re-election in the upcoming governorship election.

“Governor Hope Uzodimma is showing capacity as a good leader and a true democrat. All his projects are aimed at Reconstructing, Rehabilitating and Recovering of Imo State Assets. Collaborating with the federal government and the Navy to dredge the Oguta/Orashi River and linking it to the Atlantic Ocean is a milestone which will create jobs, boost economy of the area, Imo State and the country at large. Criminality will also be a thing of the past at the axis.

“I also eulogize the federal government for the effort. APC led government is practically exemplifying democracy and good governance”, said Arodiogbu.

Also, he commended President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, for approving to partner with the Imo State government in funding the dredging of Oguta/Orashi River project. “Hence, I urge all indigenes of Imo State to be part of the event which is going to be historic and a milestone”.