November 11 Imo Guber: ITC Management, Staff, Business Community Adopt Uzodimma For 2nd Tenure

By Onyekachi Eze

Apparently aware of the administrative and developmental growth enthroned in Imo State since year 2020 he assumed office, the Management, Staff and Business Community of the Imo Transport Company, ITC have endorsed Governor Hope Uzodinma for a second term in office.

This followed after a thorough assessment of Uzodimma’s first tenure as Executive Governor for the past three and half years.

In an extraordinary meeting convened at the ITC premises on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, they unanimously adopted him as the sole candidate for Imo governorship election come November 11, 2023.

Leading a motion of adoption, the Managing Director of Imo Transport Company LTD, Chief Emeka Duru Ph.D, and duly seconded by the General Manager, Dr. Kelvin Onyenze affirmed Governor Hope Uzodimma most outstanding, eminently qualified to continue with the governance of the State till year 2027/2028.

They opined that until then, there is no vacancy in the Imo State Douglas House.

Chief Emeka Duru stated that Imo State now and before Uzodimma’s emergence in 2020 has been positively transformed and made to blossom even in the light of the dwindling economy.

He asserted that it takes a visionary Leader whose paramount responsibility is the welfare of the citizenry, such as persons like Uzodimma to upgrade the State’s status.

TRUMPETA Newspaper gathered that both the Managing Director and the Director General didn’t mince words when they reeled out the basis of the adoption.

According to them, governor Hope Uzodimma has done tremendously well in areas of Workers welfare which ITC staff are beneficiaries, payment of salaries as at when due, as well as Workers promotion and welfare of pensioners.

Again, on human capital development, they commended the governor for the many skill and entrepreneurial empowerment to Imo youths, men and women.

Adding that those gestures of the 3R government will continue beyond the first tenure, hence the adoption.

In a relative development, they thumbed up for governor Uzodimma for the numerous urban and rural roads revolution in Imo State.

They were optimistic that Ndi Imo will further have a course to rejoice and enjoy democracy dividends that comes from good governance under Uzodimma’s second tenure.