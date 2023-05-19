Tension In Imo APC As Uzodinma Calls For Accounts For Presidential, NASS, HOA Election Expenses

Indications are that’s the leader of All Progressives Congress, APC in Imo state, Governor Hope Uzodinma has demanded for account for the funds released for the elections in Imo state to APC to execute the exercise.

The elections are that of the President and members of the National Assembly held February 25, 2023 and those of House of Assembly which took place onarch 18, 2023.

Trumpeta sources said the Governor expressed this during a stakeholders meeting with top members of the party in the state and some of his trusted aides.

Sources further said that Uzodinma demanded for the ‘Probe” as he is not satisfied with the paltry result APC recorded in Imo state during the Presidential and National Assembly Election, despite humongous funds released to enhance the work of party loyalists during the election.

Records showed that despite Uzodinma’s efforts both in human and financial resources to deliver APC/Tinubu in Imo, yet the Labour Party LP, and its candidate, Peter Obi, swept the polls.

Trumpeta learnt that top APC Chieftains, who the large funds went through their hands were shocked when the Governor made the pronouncement as they had thought it was businesses as usual, believing Uzodinma would allow the matter been Sept under the carpet, since the election has come and gone.

Trumpeta was told that Uzodinma is bent on seeing how the stupendous funds released disappeared, because if he does not do so now, the same fate may befall his own election coming up on November 11, 2023.

Sources said, therefore, the Imo APC Chairman, Macdonald Ebere PHD, has been instructed to give standing order to all campaign Director -General in all the twenty seven (27) LGAs in Imo state to give proper account of the funds released to them.

Trumpeta source said that Uzodinma left no stone unturned in making sure APC won the Presidential election, but is disappointed this was not possible after all he spent.

Sources stated that was the reason the Governor took over the operations of the Assembly elections, which his party APC cleared in the twenty seven LGAs.

Our reporter learnt that the campaign Director -Generals in the LGAs are in shock, as most of them have vowed not to give account, saying that nobody probes funds meant for elections.