PASAN National Commends Imo Governor For Infrastructural Development

Holds 22nd NEC Meeting In Owerri

The Parliamentary Staff Associations of Nigeria, PASAN, in their 22nd National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Owerri, Imo State at Links Hotel, New Owerri on the 25th May, 2023 commended His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma, the Executive Governor of Imo over his solid infrastructural development in Imo State.

The Deputy National President, Comrade Ikechukwu Alaribe who hails from Imo State cited the Owerri-Orlu road, Owerri-Okigwe road which according to him normally take hours for one to travel to Orlu and Okigwe, respectively from Owerri is not less than 30 minutes journey courtesy of Governor Uzodinma.

The National President of PASAN, Comrade Usman after a sight-seeing tour of the Assembly complex reconstructed and furnished by Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma described the Assembly edifice with its digital technology equipments both in the Chamber and Offices as state-of-the art and second to none in the State Houses of Assembly.

The PASAN President onbehalf of the Union appealed to the State Governor to complement his good works by restoring the legislative allowance of Imo House of Assembly Staff ranging from outfit allowance, hazard allowance, and legislative duty allowances that is being enjoyed by other State Houses of Assembly including Imo Assembly before his emergence.

According to him, he said that it will not be good that the House edifice is taken care of while the Staff is left behind with rags as outfit which does not conform with the beauty of the House complex.

The appeal was made to the Governor through the SA on Labour, Chief Austine Chilakpu who delivered the goodwill message of His Excellency to the members of the Union.

Finally, the PASAN equally commended the Clerk/Head of Legislative Service, Barr Mrs Chinelo Emeghara for her solidarity and cordial relationship between the Imo Assembly Management and the Union Members (Staff).

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of Imo House of Assembly PASAN, Comrade Emere Helen disclosed that His Excellency the Governor of Imo State made it possible financially for the chapter to host the 22nd NEC meeting in Imo.

She equally stated that the Clerk is the reason for the peaceful industrial harmony in the State parliament.

“The woman has really demonstrated the spirit of solidarity towards the welfare of the Union in all ramifications and as such changed the narrative positively and there is no other way to reciprocate her kind gesture other than to urge the National Union as a body to do us a favour by unanimously commending her in writing because “Emezie onye akidi ya agwota-ozo” meaning that if you appreciate a giver, he gives more”, said Emere.