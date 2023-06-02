Commentary: As Imo State Awaits Appointment Of Her Second Female Deputy Governor

By Innocent Osuoha.

As the State guber elections draw nearer in November this year, the State Governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Odidika Uzodinma has continued to gradually make his way into the hearts of the electorates. This is discernable from the plethora of endorsements by various interest groups.

No doubting the fact that the coast is almost getting clearer for him in the area of acceptability because of recent the Governor has raised the bar of his acceptance as his works and actions speak.

Of recent the media became awash with a million naira question of “who becomes the Deputy Governor to Governor Hope Uzodinma come November”.

Although, the Governor, a political strategist may have decided to prove that indeed he is gender sensitive. Hence his choice for a female deputy.

A critical look at the media would quickly reveal that a particular name has been ringing bell and that is Mrs Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaru.

Certainly, the Imo women are clapping for the Governor for this choice.

Mrs Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaru is not new in the Imo political terrain. Infact, if any political title fits her, it should be “OSODIEME” for she has always been at the forefront of her husband’s political exploits.

The name Chief Chukwuma Ekomaru, SAN, “Obiaozuma ndi igbo” rings bell in the political circle, apart from other appointments, he was a former Commissioner for Youths and Sports during which he left records yet to be broken. Most recently, he was a guber aspirant.

The take away here is that the wife has been at the center of his political activities at all times as behind(now beside) any successful man is a hard working woman.

Mrs Chinyere Ekomaru is a renowned Senior lecturer at the Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri since 2003 till date. She took after her parents in-law who both retired as School Principals.

Chinyere has royalty in her blood. The late father, Mr Mishack Maribe, senior Police Officer, was the ADC to late Governor Mbakwe. A Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma is emulating in good governance.

While about rounding up her PhD programme, the incoming Deputy Governor has attended not less than twenty- five academic conferences. She already has thirty-two publications, belong to many professional bodies and has many awards/ honours to her credit.

She has three sons, all professionals and a grandmother for that matter.

As Imo State waits her second female Deputy Governor after Her Excellency, Ada Okwuonu, there is no doubt that Imo women and children are in for better deals. They should be grateful to Governor Hope Uzodinma.