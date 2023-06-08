Imo Guber 2023: Imo Youthdom Set To Collapse Into NNPP As Godstime Emerges Deputy Governorship Candidate

As 35 year old National President of the Emerging Leaders Forum of Nigeria (ELFON); Godstime Chukwubuikem Samuel has emerged the Deputy Governorship candidate of the 4th Largest Political Party in Nigeria; New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) ahead of the November 11th, 2023 Imo State Governorship election.

Against this backdrop, different youth groups and formations have posed in readiness to collapse into NNPP in solidarity to the man they describe as the Youth Ambassador.

The Imo state NNPP Governorship Candidate, Uche Ben Odunzeh announced the nomination of the youth Commander; Godstime as his running-mate few hours before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) published the final list of successful candidates for the 2023 Imo state Governorship election.

Godstime, a youthful husband and father hails from Umueke, Umuahii, Amaike Mbieri in Mbaitoli local government area of Imo state. A graduate of Fine and Applied Arts. A renowned Professional in the world of Creative Arts as well as a Tourism, Conflict resolution and youth mobilisation expert.

Godstime was former Senior Special Assistant to Imo state Governor on Youth and Students Affair, former Deputy Chairman of Mbaitoli Local Government Area Council, Former National Speaker Youth Assembly of Nigeria (YAN), Former National Vice President of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Former National Vice President National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), Former Supervisory Chairman of the Students Union Government (SUG), IMT Enugu, a one time candidate for the Mbaitoli-Ikeduru Federal House of Representatives seat.

He is the Chairman/Chief Executive of Govnor Arts Embassy Nigeria and President of MDGS Group.

Godstime till date is the Chairman, Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGVON), Imo state Chapter.

It is further believed that with his many years of active participation in different positions, the chances of NNPP clinching the Governorship seat of Imo State by November 11 have brightened.

Given by the level of goodwill he controls, hence the sympathy vote that may throng in from the youth Constituency.