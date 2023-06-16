Mbaike Reps Member, Akarachi Reassures Constituents Of Unprecedented Representation

•Extends Olive Branch To Opponents

By Onyekachi Eze

The newly inaugurated Member representing Mbaitoli and Ikeduru Federal Constituency in the National Assembly (Reps), Hon. Akarachi Amadi has reiterated his resolve in ensuring an effective representation.

He reconfirmed this in a reception gathering held in his Shell Camp residence, Owerri on Tuesday hours after his inauguration in Abuja.

Engr. Akarachi Amadi was among the 360 Reps Members-Elect Inaugurated into the 10th National Assembly on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 in Abuja.

In a well attended reception organized in his honour, the youthful Federal Lawmaker was grateful to God for making the aspiration of MBAIKE people come to fruition.

The visibly elated Federal Lawmaker not only assured his Constituents to expect more goodwill, but also asked them to be ready in witnessing a total turn around in legislation and projects.

Said he, “Politics is over. It is a time to work and execute all on our campaign manifesto. A time to start up the roads projects I started earlier as an individual. A time to embrace Federal jobs for Mbaitoli and Ikeduru people. A time to develop the people the more. It is a time for laughter.

“What I assure Mbaike is; I promise to bring Abuja in MBAIKE. We can’t continue to migrate what is in Ikeduru to Abuja, rather I will bring Abuja goodies back to the people. Politics is about inclusion”.

Hon Akarachi continued by extending olive branch to all his opponents at the just concluded polls to join hands in developing Mbaike.

He was emphatic that he may not actualize all the lofty dreams alone without their collective support irrespective of party affiliation. Also, he stressed that with them by his side, his job would be made easier and at the end they would have every cause to smile as a people.

Speaking further, he was hopeful that by the grace of God, and age on his side, he won’t have any reason to abandon his duties for medical leave abroad.

“One thing I promise you all today is that I won’t sell contracts meant for the development of Mbaike. What is ours must come to us”.

The immediate past Reps Member, Hon. Henry Nwawuba in his statement affirmed Akarachi Amadi as a worthy successor who would even surpass his antecedents as a Federal Lawmaker.

Nwawuba asked that they continue to give Akarachi the same support they gave him eight years ago.

The Sole Administrator of Ikeduru Local Government Area, Very Rev. CNN Nwanebu who moderated the event enthused that

Akarachi’s victory would not have been so possible without a worthy father behind him, who layed the solid foundation for the son.

In appreciation, the CEO Charlvon Group, Prince Charls Amadi commented, “I am indeed grateful to MBAIKE people for the support. You people never gave up. You people believed that victory was highly possible, and indeed, it became fruitful”.

The Imo State APC Chairman, Prince MacDonald Ebere was grateful that APC polled the highest number of votes in the just concluded elections through which Akarachi Amadi emerged.

He expressed optimism that in November 11, APC will still do it again by voting massively for Governor Hope Uzodimma’s re-election.

Ebere charged the Lawmaker to be focused and make his Constituents, Imo State and APC proud via effective representation.