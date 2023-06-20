New Dawn, Fresh Air In Mbaitoli LGA, As Concerned Mbaitoli

.Indigenes In Diaspora Laud SOLAD, Opara

The members of Mbaitoli concern Indigenes in Diaspora have expressed their delight over the tremendous transformation, peace and development in their council area.

Members of this diaspora group made these claims through a release made available to Trumpeta which was signed by the group’s secretary, Silas Egbujor (PHD).

They thanked the State Governor, Sen Hope Uzodinma for his wisdom in appointing an astute administrator in the person of Hon Chinasa Opara as Mbaitoli Sole Administrator.

The release reads;

“After paying a courtesy visit to the Sole Administrator of Mbaitoli Local Government Hon. Hamilton Chinasa Opara on Monday 12th June 2023 (Democracy Day), we were delighted to observe tremendous progress and infrastructural renewal going on in Mbailotoli Local government.

“On our previous visit to Mbaitoli sometime in May 2021, the whole area looks comatose and dilapidated. To our surprise the new SOLAD Hon. Hamilton Chinasa Opara has brought a new lease of life t o the local government council headquarter in particular and Mbaitoli in general.

“Hon Hamilton Chinasa Opara is open and engaging that He has been able to reconcile and settle community disputes among his people including traditional rulers and the community youths in Mbaitoli.

“We the Mbaitoli indigenes in Diaspora will continue to appreciate the good works you are doing for t he good people of Mbaitoli as the Sole Administrator and we shall always stand solidly behind you. Continue with the progressive and development-oriented mantra of the 3R administration ablely led by the best Governor in Nigeria His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodinma.

“May the almighty God continue to guide and direct your part. Posterity and History will always remember you as one of, if not the best Mbaitoli Council boss.