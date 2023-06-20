Summers ‘Ikukuoma Mbaise’ Bags Human Rights & Peace Promoters Award

Another feather was added to the cap of High Chief Dr. Summers VC Nwokie, as the Human Rights Defenders International bestowed a prestigious award on his person.

The event which took place at the recipient’s palatial country home, at Ezeagbogu in Ezinihitte Mbaise was characterized by accolades and eulogies, as they kept pouring in from the August visitors.

While officially welcoming the Human Rights team, the Director General of Ikukuoma Sports Development Foundation, Comrade Julius Nnaji, took some time to give a brief synopsis about the foundation and its founder, Dr Nwokie, whose one of his numerous chieftaincy titles is “Ikukuoma Mbaise”.

He was emphatic on the fact that the concept, as well as the objectives of the Human Rights Defenders International is in tandem with the vision and mission of the foundation and typifies its thematic obligations.

The Coordinator of the Human Rights Defenders International, Imo State, Chief Mrs Roselyn Chukwunyere thereafter presented her speech, where she pointed out and outlined a litany of massive and unending philanthropic and humanitarian services/projects being rendered by Dr. Summers which they have been following for over five years and counting, hence the award, describing him as a “Humanitarian Field Marshal, while officially adopting him as a life patron of the Human Rights body.

She went further to extend a hand of fellowship to Ikukuoma Sports Development Foundation in terms of committed partnerships and synergistic cooperations, going forward.

Before the presentation of the award proper, Ikukuoma Sports Development Foundation, through its Head of Administration, Miss Lynda Obasi, read a brief and concise citation about the awardee and founder of the foundation, Dr. Summers VC Nwokie, whose personal achievements elicited unending applause from the audience.

Thereafter, the award plaque was formally presented by the hierarchy of the Human Rights Defenders international to the recipient, Dr. Nwokie with all the necessary protocols observed.

In response to the gesture bestowed on him, Dr. Summers expressed his delight in being found worthy of such noble endowment. He made it clear that he never lobbies for awards nor seeks any kind of recognition because humanity is a cardinal requisite expected of every man.

He pointed out that he is not into humanitarian activities for any kind of gain whatsoever, but as a student of nature, he sees it as a lifestyle and an inbuilt obligation. In his words “Humanity is who we are, we do not have to learn it”.

He thanked the body for the great honour, while accepting the Life Patron position as requested by it.

The closing remarks were made by Chief Sir Innocent Onugu. He made it clear that he was at home with the calibre of personalities that the hierarchy of Human Rights Defenders International are made of. He went on to eulogize the awardee, stressing that he is a time-proven defender of Human rights. He prayed the two partnering bodies to add more commitment so as to add more values to humanity.

There were lots of exclusive refreshments for the guests who were all beaming with smiles while the visit lasted.