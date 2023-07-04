Nov 11 Imo Guber: Opposition Parties In Nwangele LGA Shiver, As Stakeholders Adopt Uzodimma for Second Term

Ahead of the November 11, 2023 Imo State governorship election, the people of Nwangele Local Government Area have given an explicit notice to opposition Parties to look elsewhere as they have settled for the second term re-election of Governor Hope Uzodinma CON.

No fewer than one hundred Chieftains under the aegis of Nwangele Stakeholders have come together to make a consensus decision of delivering Nwangele LGA to APC for the upcoming guber polls.

Apart from the numerous landmark achievements recorded so far under the Governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration, the Nwangele natives believe he has an edge and will deliver more dividends of democracy to Imo People under his second tenure.

The resolution arising from the meeting held on June 29, 2023 states as follows; RESOLUTION: NWANGELE STAKEHOLDERS ADOPT HOPE UZODIMMA AS ITS SOLE GUBER CANDIDATE”,

“We, the undersigned political, religious, community, student, women, youth and special citizen leaders in Nwangele Local Government Area under the aegis of “Nwangele Stakeholders”, during our meeting on 29th June, 2023, collectively declared and resolved as follows:

(1) Nwangele Local Government Area will be no go area for opposition parties come November 11th Governorship election.

(2) Considering Governor Hope Uzodimma’s numerous giant strife during his first tenure in office which massively benefited Nwangele LGA, we hereby adopt him as our sole governorship candidate come November 11th.

(3) That Nwangele Local Government Area will continue to support and partner with Governor Hope Uzodimma’s Shared Prosperity Government.

(4) That Governor Uzodimma has shown leadership capacity and has also performed marvelously well in Imo State and so should be re-elected to consolidate on his numerous achievements so far in the State.

(5 ) That Governor Uzodimma, having shown deep commitment and support towards massive development of Nwangele Local Government Area, that we will reward him for all his love, care and support for Nwangele people with massive votes across all the polling units in Nwangele Local Government Area.

(6) Nwangele Stakeholders noted that Governor Hope Uzodimma has proven that it is possible to have good and durable roads across the State, coupled with the rekindled rudiments of and accountable governance in Imo State.

(7) That having achieved rare feat in road infrastructural development which surpassed achievements of his predecessors in the State overtime, we hereby declare that his re-election come 11th November, 2023 is sacrosanct in Nwangele LGA.